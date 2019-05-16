NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Booking: How To Check Chances Of Getting Confirmed Ticket Using This Facility

IRCTC ticket booking: CNF Probability allows users booking tickets to see their chances of a confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC).

Services | | Updated: May 16, 2019 15:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Booking: How To Check Chances Of Getting Confirmed Ticket Using This Facility

IRCTC Ticket: CNF Probability check feature allows individuals to know about chances of confirmation.


Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides an online service where enables waitlisted train ticket holders to know about their chances of getting a confirmation. IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways - enables users to book train tickets online through its website, irctc.co.in, as well as mobile application. Called "CNF Probability",  the feature enables individuals to view the chances of confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) of wait-listed tickets while making bookings for train tickets through IRCTC.

How to check the chances of getting confirmation on a waitlisted or RAC booking through Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm, IRCTC:

For checking the chances of confirmation of a train ticket, a registered user is required to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application. The user may proceed by selecting the train, class, date of journey and other details.

(Also read: How to book IRCTC ticket using reservation system Vikalp)

rviblllo

On the next page, the "CNF Probability" tab appears when the user clicks on the "check availability and fare" option against a selected train.

hu21t2l8

The IRCTC portal directs the user to another page, which displays information on the availability status of a particular train. The user can find the CNF Probability option under the availability section.

(Also read: IRCTC ticket - How to change Railways boarding point)

By clicking on it, the individual can know the chances of getting a confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) for the selected train for that particular day of travel.

dabeq3mo

Every day, over two crore passengers carried by Indian Railways, and nearly 13 lakh tickets are booked through the IRCTC, according to Indian Railways.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupBMW X5WhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7s

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top