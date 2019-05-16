IRCTC Booking: How To Check Chances Of Getting Confirmed Ticket Using This Facility

IRCTC Ticket: CNF Probability check feature allows individuals to know about chances of confirmation.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides an online service where enables waitlisted train ticket holders to know about their chances of getting a confirmation. IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways - enables users to book train tickets online through its website, irctc.co.in, as well as mobile application. Called "CNF Probability", the feature enables individuals to view the chances of confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) of wait-listed tickets while making bookings for train tickets through IRCTC.

How to check the chances of getting confirmation on a waitlisted or RAC booking through Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm, IRCTC:

For checking the chances of confirmation of a train ticket, a registered user is required to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application. The user may proceed by selecting the train, class, date of journey and other details.

(Also read: How to book IRCTC ticket using reservation system Vikalp)

On the next page, the "CNF Probability" tab appears when the user clicks on the "check availability and fare" option against a selected train.

The IRCTC portal directs the user to another page, which displays information on the availability status of a particular train. The user can find the CNF Probability option under the availability section. (Also read: IRCTC ticket - How to change Railways boarding point) By clicking on it, the individual can know the chances of getting a confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) for the selected train for that particular day of travel. Every day, over two crore passengers carried by Indian Railways, and nearly 13 lakh tickets are booked through the IRCTC, according to Indian Railways.

