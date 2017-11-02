IRCTC Train Tatkal Reservation - Timings, Charges, Cancellation And Other Details

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings
Booking for Tatkal tickets open one day in advance of the actual date of journey. Bookings for Tatkal tickets of AC classes open at 10:00 am, and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am.
Tatkal Reservation Charges
The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given in the table below:-
Minimum, Maximum Tatkal Charges
|Class of travel
|Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Minimum distance for charge (in km)
|Second (sitting)
|10
|15
|100
|Sleeper
|100
|200
|500
|AC Chair Car
|125
|225
|250
|AC 3 Tier
|300
|400
|500
|AC 2 Tier
|400
|500
|500
|Executive
|400
|500
|250
Tatkal Train Ticket Cancellation
No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.
Tatkal Ticket Cancellation For Wait-Listed, RAC Tickets
RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or waitlisted tickets booked under Tatkal quota: Refund is made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the IRCTC website.
Where confirmed reservation has been provided to an RAC or wait-listed ticket holder at any time up to final preparation of charts, such a ticket is treated as confirmed.
TDR Filing In Case of Tatkal Booking
If a train is running late by more than three hours or the train is cancelled, please file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with proper reason for claiming refund, according to the IRCTC website.
How To Book Tatkal Train Tickets Through New IRCTC Facility
IRCTC has introduced new facilities for payment of e-tickets (including Tatkal tickets). One of these facilities is 'Paylater', Powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt Ltd, this option enables passengers to book tickets first and pay later.
(The ePayLater option to book Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website)
While making payment for e-tickets, you have to choose Paylater from the payment options. For example, in the ePayLater option, you get the payment link through email and SMS on making your booking. If you are availing the ePayLater option, the system asks you to register first.
You get up to 14 days to make the payment. Basically, ePayLater pays for you whenever you book a ticket. And you have to pay 3.50 per cent as charges, plus applicable taxes.
Other Things To Know On Railway Ticket Booking
In case of family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerkage, shall be admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket shall be cancelled online for all the passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, says IRCTC website.