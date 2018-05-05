NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers Kullu Manali 12-Day Trip This Summer For Rs 36,700

IRCTC Tourism Kullu Manali package starts with Rs 36,700. The tariff is applicable in the standard category for tourists willing for triple sharing

Services | | Updated: May 05, 2018 16:39 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Offers Kullu Manali 12-Day Trip This Summer For Rs 36,700

The IRCTC package includes catering breakfast, lunch, evening tea, snacks, dinner

IRCTC Tourism offers an 11-night, 12-day trip covering Kullu, Manali and Manikaran. The package includes on-board catering breakfast, lunch, evening tea with snacks and dinner. The IRCTC Tourism package includes a visit to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Qutab Minar, Lotus Temple, India Gate, Indira Memorial, Raj Ghat, Wagha Border, Golden Temple, Hadmiba Devi Temple, Vashisht Kund, Tibetan monastery, Snow Point (subject to vehicle permission), Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake among other places.

The package excludes entrance fee, entertainment charges, Manali snow point trip transfers, laundry, medicines, tour guide services and all other things not mentioned in the package inclusions. The IRCTC cautions the tourists that they should adhere to the time announced by the tour representatives. Failing to adhere to this, the tourists will have to come to the next destination on your own expenses.

Also ReadIRCTC 3-Night, 4-Day Tour Package To Nepal: Cost, Hotels And Other Details

The Railway ticketing service's tourism arm further cautioned the prospective tourist that they should declare themselves medially fit to take the tour as it is a long duration one.

IRCTC Tourism Packages. Five Things To Know

1. The travellers can place the bookings through tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

2. The package starts with Rs 36,700. The tariff is applicable only for the standard (3AC) for the tourists who are willing for triple sharing. However, the slightly more comfortable stay (2AC) in case of triple sharing is on offer for Rs 39,400. The most comfortable stay in the triple sharing category is available for Rs 45,400. The prices are inclusive of GST.

3. The ones who are willing for the double sharing need to cough up anywhere between Rs 37,300 (standard stay) and Rs 45,900 (deluxe stay) depending on the comfort you choose for. The comfort stay in the category of double sharing is available for Rs 40,000.

Also Read: IRCTC Offers Agra Guided Tour Package From Rs. 1,860

Comments
4. The tourists who want don't want to share their room with anyone will be made to lighten their purse strings anywhere between Rs 42,600 (standard) and Rs 51,200 (deluxe), depending on the level of comfort you choose for. The comfort stay in the category of single stay is on offer for Rs 45,300.

5. The destinations that the package covers include Agra, Delhi, Amritsar, Manali, Kullu, Manikaran and Chandigarh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC TourismKullu Manali tripIRCTC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top