IRCTC Tourism Offers Kullu Manali 12-Day Trip This Summer For Rs 36,700

The package excludes entrance fee, entertainment charges, Manali snow point trip transfers, laundry, medicines, tour guide services and all other things not mentioned in the package inclusions. The IRCTC cautions the tourists that they should adhere to the time announced by the tour representatives. Failing to adhere to this, the tourists will have to come to the next destination on your own expenses.
The Railway ticketing service's tourism arm further cautioned the prospective tourist that they should declare themselves medially fit to take the tour as it is a long duration one.
IRCTC Tourism Packages. Five Things To Know
1. The travellers can place the bookings through tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.
2. The package starts with Rs 36,700. The tariff is applicable only for the standard (3AC) for the tourists who are willing for triple sharing. However, the slightly more comfortable stay (2AC) in case of triple sharing is on offer for Rs 39,400. The most comfortable stay in the triple sharing category is available for Rs 45,400. The prices are inclusive of GST.
3. The ones who are willing for the double sharing need to cough up anywhere between Rs 37,300 (standard stay) and Rs 45,900 (deluxe stay) depending on the comfort you choose for. The comfort stay in the category of double sharing is available for Rs 40,000.
4. The tourists who want don't want to share their room with anyone will be made to lighten their purse strings anywhere between Rs 42,600 (standard) and Rs 51,200 (deluxe), depending on the level of comfort you choose for. The comfort stay in the category of single stay is on offer for Rs 45,300.
5. The destinations that the package covers include Agra, Delhi, Amritsar, Manali, Kullu, Manikaran and Chandigarh.