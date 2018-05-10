IRCTC Tourism Offers Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Air Package For 6 Nights Starting Rs 33,000 IRCTC Tourism's Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali air package will kick off on May 26 and the accommodation will be offered in a deluxe hotel.

The IRCTC package covers return air fare on Air India; breakfast, dinner, hotel stay IRCTC tourism on its website. The charges start from Rs 32,937 for triple occupancy. However, the charges increase for the double and the single occupancy categories that would lighten your purse strings by Rs 34,710 and Rs 45,660 per person.



The package covers return air fare on Air India, breakfast and dinner and the hotel stays.



Chandigarh: Considered as India's most beautiful city, Chandigarh is the capital of two states of Punjab and Haryana. A model for urban planners throughout the world, Chandigarh is an appealing, well-functioning clean city featuring wide avenues, grand parks, beautiful lakes, awesome gardens and architectural gems of the great French architect Le Corbusier.



Manali: Manali is a little heaven one should visit at least once in a lifetime. This is one such destination that offers religious tourism, adventure tourism, wildlife tourism in just one trip and that is what makes it a clear paradise.



Shimla: It is the capital of Himachal Pradesh, which offers wonderful holiday experience full of adventure, romance and complete spiritual as well as inner relaxation. British were so thriled by its beauty that it remained their summer capital for over 75 years. It is situated at an altitude of 2205 m and has a population of over 171,817 people. Shimla is engulfed by snow-capped mountains, green pastures, dense forests and a round-the-year pleasant climate and these conditions attract legions of tourist every year.



The IRCTC Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Itinerary Includes The Following:



Day 1: Tourists will be taken to Shimla from Chandigarh. The tourists will get to travel to Pinjore garden and will stay overnight in Shimla.



Day 2: The tourists will visit Kufri, a small hill station near Shimla. In the evening, the travellers will hang out at Mall Road that include Scandal Point, Shimla mosque, Christ Church, Gaiety Theatre and GrindLays Bank.



Day 3: The tourists will visit Pandoh Dam, Hanogi Mata temple on the way to Manali. Overnight stay will happen in Manali.



Day 4: The sightseeing of Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht Bath, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery, Club House and evening shopping at the local market Mall Road.



Day 5: Visit snow point on the way to Rohtang Pass, subject to local permissions and availability on direct payment by passengers



Day 6: Depart for Chandigarh. On the way visit Kullu Vaishno Devi Temple, Rose Garden & Rock Garden.



Day 7: Proceed to Chandigarh.



