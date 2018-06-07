IRCTC Tourism Offers Air Tour Package To Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong From Rs 46,480. Booking Details Here IRCTC's tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, one night camp stay at Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake.

Share EMAIL PRINT IRCTC's Ladakh tour package starts from Rs 46,480.

Package Details Package Name Magnificent Ladakh Destination Covered Ahmedabad-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Ahmedabad Tour Date 21st June, 8th July, 22nd July & 10th Aug 2018 Meal 6 Breakfast , 06 Lunch and 6 Dinners Group Size as per date of Dep. 21nd June 2018 8th July 2018 22rd July 2018 10th Aug 2018 10 Passengers 10 Passengers 09 Passengers 09 Passengers Hotel Name Leh: Mahey Retreat or Similar,

Nubra Valley: Edelwiess Camp or Similar .

Pangong- Yak Camp or Similar Airline AI 014 @ AMD 22:20 hrs - DEL 23:55 hrs, 9W 2366 @ DEL 06:55 hrs - IXL 08:20 hrs &



9W 2367 @ IXL 08:55 hrs DEL 10:20 hrs, 9W 647 @ DEL 13:30 hrs - AMD 14:50



*The Flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility. .

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's tour:



1. The tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, 1 night camp stay at Nubra Valley and 1 Pangong Lake.



2. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 46,480 in the triple occupancy segment.

Class Comfort Occupancy

Prices(Per Person) 22.06.18 & 09.07.17 23.07.2018 & 11.08.2018 Single Occupancy Rs. 57,535/- Rs. 58,360/- Double Occupancy Rs. 48,050/- Rs. 48,880/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 46,480/- Rs. 47,310/- Child(05-11 Yrs) with bed Rs. 43,310/- Rs. 44,140/- Child (05-11 Yrs) without bed Rs. 43,310/- Rs. 44,140/-

3. Passengers are required to present fit-to-travel certificate duly certified by a doctor or RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) at the time of booking.



4. The package also includes transfers by non-ac tempo traveler and one liter bottle of package drinking water per person per day.



5. However, on-board food and beverages, and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses are not a part of IRCTC's Ladakh package.



Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a



IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering seven nights and eight days travel package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong from Ahmedabad with a stopover in Delhi. The tour will be via Air India and Jet Airways, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. One can book the tickets for tour package on four different dates -- June 21, July 8, July 22 and August 10, 2018. The tour package starts from Rs 46,480.1. The tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, 1 night camp stay at Nubra Valley and 1 Pangong Lake.2. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 46,480 in the triple occupancy segment.3. Passengers are required to present fit-to-travel certificate duly certified by a doctor or RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) at the time of booking.4. The package also includes transfers by non-ac tempo traveler and one liter bottle of package drinking water per person per day. 5. However, on-board food and beverages, and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses are not a part of IRCTC's Ladakh package.Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 4-day tour package to Bhopal, Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Panchmarhi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 10,920 and 12 nights and 13 days package to Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Puri. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter