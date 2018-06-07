IRCTC Tourism Offers Air Tour Package To Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong From Rs 46,480. Booking Details Here

|Package Details
|Package Name
|Magnificent Ladakh
|Destination Covered
|Ahmedabad-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Ahmedabad
|Tour Date
|21st June, 8th July, 22nd July & 10th Aug 2018
|Meal
|6 Breakfast , 06 Lunch and 6 Dinners
|Group Size as per date of Dep.
|21nd June 2018
|8th July 2018
|22rd July 2018
|10th Aug 2018
|10 Passengers
|10 Passengers
|09 Passengers
|09 Passengers
|Hotel Name
|Leh: Mahey Retreat or Similar,
Nubra Valley: Edelwiess Camp or Similar .
Pangong- Yak Camp or Similar
|Airline
|AI 014 @ AMD 22:20 hrs - DEL 23:55 hrs, 9W 2366 @ DEL 06:55 hrs - IXL 08:20 hrs &
9W 2367 @ IXL 08:55 hrs DEL 10:20 hrs, 9W 647 @ DEL 13:30 hrs - AMD 14:50
*The Flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility. .
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's tour:
1. The tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, 1 night camp stay at Nubra Valley and 1 Pangong Lake.
2. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 46,480 in the triple occupancy segment.
|Class
|Comfort
3. Passengers are required to present fit-to-travel certificate duly certified by a doctor or RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) at the time of booking.
4. The package also includes transfers by non-ac tempo traveler and one liter bottle of package drinking water per person per day.
Comments5. However, on-board food and beverages, and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses are not a part of IRCTC's Ladakh package.
