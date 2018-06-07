NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers Air Tour Package To Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong From Rs 46,480. Booking Details Here

IRCTC's tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, one night camp stay at Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake.

Services | | Updated: June 07, 2018 19:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Offers Air Tour Package To Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong From Rs 46,480. Booking Details Here

IRCTC's Ladakh tour package starts from Rs 46,480.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering seven nights and eight days travel package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong from Ahmedabad with a stopover in Delhi. The tour will be via Air India and Jet Airways, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. One can book the tickets for tour package on four different dates -- June 21, July 8, July 22 and August 10, 2018. The tour package starts from Rs 46,480. 
 
Package Details
Package NameMagnificent Ladakh
Destination CoveredAhmedabad-Delhi-Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong-Leh-Delhi-Ahmedabad
Tour Date21st June, 8th July, 22nd July & 10th Aug 2018
Meal6 Breakfast , 06 Lunch and 6 Dinners
Group Size as per date of Dep.21nd June 20188th July 201822rd July 201810th Aug 2018
10 Passengers10 Passengers09 Passengers09 Passengers
Hotel NameLeh: Mahey Retreat or Similar,
Nubra Valley: Edelwiess Camp or Similar .
Pangong- Yak Camp or Similar
AirlineAI 014 @ AMD 22:20 hrs - DEL 23:55 hrs, 9W 2366 @ DEL 06:55 hrs - IXL 08:20 hrs &

9W 2367 @ IXL 08:55 hrs DEL 10:20 hrs, 9W 647 @ DEL 13:30 hrs - AMD 14:50

*The Flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility. .

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's tour: 

1. The tour package includes nights hotel accommodation at Leh, 1 night camp stay at Nubra Valley and 1 Pangong Lake.

2. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 46,480 in the triple occupancy segment.
 
Class 
Comfort
Occupancy
Prices(Per Person)		22.06.18 & 09.07.1723.07.2018 & 11.08.2018
Single OccupancyRs. 57,535/-Rs. 58,360/-
Double OccupancyRs. 48,050/-Rs. 48,880/-
Triple OccupancyRs. 46,480/-Rs. 47,310/-
Child(05-11 Yrs) with bedRs. 43,310/-Rs. 44,140/-
Child (05-11 Yrs) without bedRs. 43,310/-Rs. 44,140/-

3. Passengers are required to present fit-to-travel certificate duly certified by a doctor or RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) at the time of booking.

4. The package also includes transfers by non-ac tempo traveler and one liter bottle of package drinking water per person per day. 

Comments
5. However, on-board food and beverages, and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses are not a part of IRCTC's Ladakh package. 

Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a number of packages. It is offering a 4-day tour package to Bhopal, Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Panchmarhi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 10,920 and 12 nights and 13 days package to Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Puri.  

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIRCTC tourismIRCTC tour package

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top