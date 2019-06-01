IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari From Rs 14,790

This tour will commence every Friday via Indian Railways bookings.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Madurai, Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari at a starting price of Rs 14,790, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. This tour will commence every Friday via Indian Railways bookings. The journey will be through third AC and sleeper class booking of the Indian Railways. Eight seats are available in both third AC class and sleeper class under this package. The same can be chosen as per the requirement of the passenger, noted IRCTC Tourism.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC Tourism's new package:

1. The tariff of the package starts at Rs 14,790 per person, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website. The tariff for the tour package varies depending upon the occupancy chosen by the passenger.

Departure Period Package Cost Per Person (in INR): Ex Mumbai (Every Friday) Class Single Twin Triple Child (5-11 years) with bed Child (5-11 years) without bed April '2019 To March'2020 Standard (Sleeper) Rs 20,890 Rs 15,090 Rs 14,790 Rs 13,690 Rs 10,990 Comfort (3 AC) Rs 24,590 Rs 18,890 Rs 18,490 Rs 17,390 Rs 14,690

2. Under this package, the sightseeing of Madurai is available on day 2. The sightseeing of Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari are available on day 4th and 5th.

3. The package includes return train fare, meals (breakfast, dinner), land transfers, accommodation, sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary and all the applicable taxes.

4. Any increase in train fare and service charges, onboard meals, all kind of tips, any expense of personal nature such as laundry, wines and mineral water are not included in this package.

5. For cancellation of tickets, passengers can log on to the website and cancel the tickets by selecting the 'Tour Confirmation number'.