IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour To Devprayag, Haridwar, Varanasi, Gaya, Gangasagar

IRCTC Tourism's 'Trail of Ganges' package is a part of AC special tourist train package.

Services | | Updated: May 22, 2018 12:49 IST
This tour will start on June 19, 2018.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering 11 nights/12 days 'Trail of Ganges' special tour package at a starting price of Rs 47, 200. According to IRCTC Tourism official website- irctctourism.com, the destinations covered under this package are Devprayag, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gaya, Kolkata and  Gangasagar. This tour will start on June 19, 2018. IRCTC Tourism's 'Trail of Ganges' package is a part of AC special tourist train package. Booking can be done either via IRCTC Tourism's website or through tourist facilitation center, zonal offices and regional offices. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour From Rs. 19,960​)

10 things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Trail of Ganges tour package:

1.    The boarding points of this package include Kochuveli, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode, Perambur and Vijayawada and deboarding points are Vijayawada, Perambur, Erode, Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Kochuveli. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Summer Holiday Packages. Prices, Dates, Schedule And Other Details Here)

2.    Travelling mode of this package is AC tourist train. Deluxe, comfort and standard classes are included under this package.

3.    The tour starts from Kochuveli.

4.    Meal plan includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

5.    For triple occupancy in standard (3 AC) class, the package is priced at Rs 47,200. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 48,850 and 57,100 respectively. (Also read: IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/5 Days Misty Mountains Tour Package For Gangtok, Darjeeling From Rs. 19,459)

6.    For triple occupancy in comfort class (2AC), the package is priced at Rs 50,750. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 52,400 and Rs 60,650 respectively. 

7.    While for deluxe class (1 AC), the package is priced at Rs 58,300. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 59,950 and Rs 68,200 respectively. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Six-Day Russia Tour This Summer Starting Rs. 97,100)

8.    Standard AC rooms at Haridwar, Varanasi, Gaya and Kolkata are available under this offer.

9.    AC bus for transfers and sightseeing are also included in this package. Autos will be deployed wherever buses cannot ply as per traffic police control, said IRCTC Tourism.

10.    This tour package also includes entry tickets for monuments as per itinerary and tour escort.

