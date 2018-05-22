IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour To Devprayag, Haridwar, Varanasi, Gaya, Gangasagar

10 things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Trail of Ganges tour package:
1. The boarding points of this package include Kochuveli, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode, Perambur and Vijayawada and deboarding points are Vijayawada, Perambur, Erode, Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Kochuveli. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Summer Holiday Packages. Prices, Dates, Schedule And Other Details Here)
2. Travelling mode of this package is AC tourist train. Deluxe, comfort and standard classes are included under this package.
3. The tour starts from Kochuveli.
4. Meal plan includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.
5. For triple occupancy in standard (3 AC) class, the package is priced at Rs 47,200. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 48,850 and 57,100 respectively. (Also read: IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/5 Days Misty Mountains Tour Package For Gangtok, Darjeeling From Rs. 19,459)
6. For triple occupancy in comfort class (2AC), the package is priced at Rs 50,750. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 52,400 and Rs 60,650 respectively.
7. While for deluxe class (1 AC), the package is priced at Rs 58,300. For double and single occupancy in this class, the package is priced at Rs 59,950 and Rs 68,200 respectively. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Six-Day Russia Tour This Summer Starting Rs. 97,100)
8. Standard AC rooms at Haridwar, Varanasi, Gaya and Kolkata are available under this offer.
Comments9. AC bus for transfers and sightseeing are also included in this package. Autos will be deployed wherever buses cannot ply as per traffic police control, said IRCTC Tourism.
10. This tour package also includes entry tickets for monuments as per itinerary and tour escort.