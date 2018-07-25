IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour Package To Rameshwaram, Madurai, Tirupati For Rs 11,340

IRCTC's tour package is priced at Rs. 11,340 per person, which is inclusive of GST.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of 11 nights and 12 days to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati. 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package covering all the important tourist places in the country, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via sleeper class of the Indian Railways, will commence on August 16, 2018. The package is priced at Rs. 11,340 per person, which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

IRCTC's 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' package details:



Package Name Dakshin Bharat Yatra(NZBD225) Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Chandigarh - 07:00 hrs Class SL Frequency 16.08.18 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA



Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Sri Lanka package:

1. The boarding and deboarding points of IRCTC's package include Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.

2. The package also offers accommodation in non-ac dormitories/hall and non-ac road transfers.

3. Booking of the package is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC's tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

4. Passengers will also get vegetarian food and one glass of packaged drinking water during lunch and dinner.

5. However, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc are not part of the package.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Mumbai and to Colombo, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka.