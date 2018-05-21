IRCTC Tourism Offers Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour From Rs 19,960

Here is everything you want to know about IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour covering Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Gangtok
IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour details
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour
|Destination Covered
|Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok
|Tour Starting
|Every Sunday
|Meal Plan
|MAP
IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package tariff
|Package Tariff:
|Twin Sharing
|Triple Sharing
|Child
|₹ 26,265/- Per Person
|₹ 19,960/- Per Person
|₹ 7,345/- Per Person
The above package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, IRCTC said.
IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package inclusion
IRCTC's package includes welcome drinks on arrival.
The accommodation will be on twin sharing basis in a deluxe hotel.
Meal Plan includes breakfast and dinner.
Exclusive non a/c vehicle will be provided for transfers and sightseeing. The vehicle will not be at the disposal of the guests. It will be available to guests as per the itinerary only.
All permit fees and hotel taxes (as per itinerary) are included in the package.
IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package exclusion
Air/train fare is excluded from IRCTC's package.
Personal expenses such as laundry, telephone calls, tips and gratuity, mineral/soft/hard drinks, rafting, joy ride (Toy Train) is not a part of the package.
Additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary, is not included.
Guide charges and entrance fees are excluded from IRCTC's package.
Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances, etc, which is directly payable on the spot is to be borne by the client.
Any increase in taxes or fuel price, leading to increase in cost on surface transportation and land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure, is also excluded from the package.
Anything which is not included in the inclusion is excluded.
IRCTC is offering a host of domestic and international tour packages to places like Russia, Manali, Tirupati, and Ooty, among others.