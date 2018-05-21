IRCTC Tourism Offers Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour From Rs 19,960 IRCTC Tourism is offering a 5 night/6 days Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour covering Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok starting from Rs 19,960.

Here is everything you want to know about IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour covering Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Gangtok



IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour details Package Details Package Name Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour Destination Covered Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok Tour Starting Every Sunday Meal Plan MAP

IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package tariff Package Tariff: Twin Sharing Triple Sharing Child ₹ 26,265/- Per Person ₹ 19,960/- Per Person ₹ 7,345/- Per Person

The above package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as any other expenses beyond the control of



IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package inclusion

IRCTC's package includes welcome drinks on arrival.

The accommodation will be on twin sharing basis in a deluxe hotel.

Meal Plan includes breakfast and dinner.

Exclusive non a/c vehicle will be provided for transfers and sightseeing. The vehicle will not be at the disposal of the guests. It will be available to guests as per the itinerary only.

All permit fees and hotel taxes (as per itinerary) are included in the package.



IRCTC's Himalayan Golden Triangle package exclusion

Air/train fare is excluded from IRCTC's package.

Personal expenses such as laundry, telephone calls, tips and gratuity, mineral/soft/hard drinks, rafting, joy ride (Toy Train) is not a part of the package.

Additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary, is not included.

Guide charges and entrance fees are excluded from IRCTC's package.

Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances, etc, which is directly payable on the spot is to be borne by the client.

Any increase in taxes or fuel price, leading to increase in cost on surface transportation and land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure, is also excluded from the package.

Anything which is not included in the inclusion is excluded.



IRCTC Tourism is offering a 5 night/6 days Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour covering Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok starting from Rs 19,960. IRCTC's tour, which will depart every Sunday, includes accommodation and meals, among other things, according to irctctourism.com. "The North-East is a heaven for tourist, beckoning one who needs to relax and unwind. For those who yearn for adventure and excitement, there are mystique and romance in exploring wild life in its true forms and natural habitat, experiencing gushing streams and waterfalls picturesque mountain ranges - all fostered by mother nature," IRCTC said.