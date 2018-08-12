NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IRCTC Tourism's 'Ramayana Yatra' Tour Package: Check Schedule, Fare And Other Details

IRCTC's 'Ramayana Yatra' package: The price of the package starts at Rs. 39,350 per person, which is inclusive of GST.

Aviation | | Updated: August 12, 2018 15:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism's 'Ramayana Yatra' Tour Package: Check Schedule, Fare And Other Details

The tour, which will be via AC class of the Indian Railways, will commence on August 31, 2018.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of 11 nights and 12 days to Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Tulsi Manas Mandir, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Ayodhya, Panchavati and Rameshwaram. The name of the package is Ramayana Yatra. The price of the package starts at Rs. 39,350 per person, which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax), said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via AC class of the Indian Railways, will commence on August 31, 2018. 

 

 

IRCTC's 'Ramayana Yatra' package details: 

Details
Package NameRamayana Yatra
Destination CoveredChitrakoot - Shringverpur - Tulsi Manas Mandir - Darbhanga - Sita Marhi - Ayodhya - Panchavati - Rameshwaram
Traveling ModeAC Tourist Train
Boarding/Deboarding PointsBoarding Point: Kochuveli, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Trichy, Chennai Egmore, Vijayawada
Deboarding Points: Vijayawada, Chennai Egmore, Trichy, Madurai
ClassDeluxe / Comfort / Standard
Frequency31.08.2018

 

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ramayana Yatra package:

1. The boarding points of IRCTC's package include Kochuveli, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Trichy, Chennai Egmore and Vijayawada.

2. The tariff of the tour package varies for different classes - standard, comfort and deluxe. In the standard triple occupancy segment, one can purcahse tickets for Rs 39,350.

 

Package cost (Ramayana Yatra) Per Person
CategorySingleDoubleTripleWith berth(05-12yrs)Without berth (05-12 yrs)Child (02-05 yrs)
Standard (3AC)47800415003935030450234506700
Comfort (2AC)51800454504330034400274006700
Deluxe (1AC)60750544005230043350364006700

 

3. Passengers will also get vegetarian food and one glass of packaged drinking water during lunch and dinner.

4. However, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc are not part of the package.

5. Booking of the package is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC's tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Colombo, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. It is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC tour bookingIRCTC tour packageIRCTC Tourism offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsPrice ComparisonTrain StatusPM ModiPNR StatusIndia vs EnglandMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersJet AirwaysIndia vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top