IRCTC Tourism's 'Ramayana Yatra' Tour Package: Check Schedule, Fare And Other Details

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of 11 nights and 12 days to Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Tulsi Manas Mandir, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Ayodhya, Panchavati and Rameshwaram. The name of the package is Ramayana Yatra. The price of the package starts at Rs. 39,350 per person, which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax), said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via AC class of the Indian Railways, will commence on August 31, 2018.
Embark on the exclusive AC tourist train for a journey of spiritual fulfilment on board the IRCTC's #Ramayana#Yatra.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 8, 2018
For More Details, Visit https://t.co/caQ83yBbqQpic.twitter.com/qveSPOIfOx
IRCTC's 'Ramayana Yatra' package details:
|Details
|Package Name
|Ramayana Yatra
|Destination Covered
|Chitrakoot - Shringverpur - Tulsi Manas Mandir - Darbhanga - Sita Marhi - Ayodhya - Panchavati - Rameshwaram
|Traveling Mode
|AC Tourist Train
|Boarding/Deboarding Points
|Boarding Point: Kochuveli, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Trichy, Chennai Egmore, Vijayawada
Deboarding Points: Vijayawada, Chennai Egmore, Trichy, Madurai
|Class
|Deluxe / Comfort / Standard
|Frequency
|31.08.2018
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Ramayana Yatra package:
1. The boarding points of IRCTC's package include Kochuveli, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Trichy, Chennai Egmore and Vijayawada.
2. The tariff of the tour package varies for different classes - standard, comfort and deluxe. In the standard triple occupancy segment, one can purcahse tickets for Rs 39,350.
|Package cost (Ramayana Yatra) Per Person
|Category
|Single
|Double
|Triple
|With berth(05-12yrs)
|Without berth (05-12 yrs)
|Child (02-05 yrs)
|Standard (3AC)
|47800
|41500
|39350
|30450
|23450
|6700
|Comfort (2AC)
|51800
|45450
|43300
|34400
|27400
|6700
|Deluxe (1AC)
|60750
|54400
|52300
|43350
|36400
|6700
3. Passengers will also get vegetarian food and one glass of packaged drinking water during lunch and dinner.
4. However, items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines and entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc are not part of the package.
5. Booking of the package is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC's tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.
IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Colombo, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. It is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.