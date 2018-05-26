IRCTC Offers 5 Nights/ 6 Days Ladakh Tour Package From Rs 33,800

The tour titled Enticing Ladakh Air Package, begins from Delhi.
Given below is everything you want to know about IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh:
IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh details
|Package Name
|Enticing Ladakh Air Package Ex Delhi
|Destination Covered
|Leh-Ladakh
|Traveling Mode
|By Air (Go Air)
|Class
|Comfort
|Frequency/Tour Date
|21-July-2018, 11-Aug-2018
|Meal Plans
|05 Breakfasts, 05 Lunch and 05 Dinners
|Hotel Name
|Leh - Hotel Lotus/City Palace/The Palace Ladakh, Oriental Hotel or Similar,
|Nubra - Tent at Stendel/Himalayan Eco Resort/Retreat Camp or Similar
IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh flight details
|Flight
|From - To
|Dept Time
|Arrl Time
|G8 715
|Delhi - IXL
|08:30 Hrs
|09:55 Hrs
|(Onward)
|G8 220
|IXL - Delhi
|11:25 Hrs
|13:00 Hrs
The flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility.
IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package tariff
|Package Tariff Includes: (Per Person)
|Class
|Comfort
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs. 41,000/-
|Double Occupancy
|Rs. 34,700/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 33,800/-
|Child(05-11yrs) with bed
|Rs. 23,900/-
|Child(05-11yrs) without bed
|Rs. 21,000/-
IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package includes return airfare on GoAir, accommodation in well-appointed standard rooms for 4 nights in Leh and fixed tented camps/rooms for 1 night in Nubra valley; return airport transfers by non a/c vehicle; buffet / fixed menu (5 breakfast, 5 lunch & 5 dinner); all sightseeing will happen by non a/c vehicle; and travel insurance.
CommentsIRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package excludes airport transfers at Delhi; any portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature. Sill / video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable directly. Additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary; any service not specified in inclusions is also excluded from the package.
During the ongoing summer holidays, IRCTC is offering a host of domestic and international packages to destinations like Ooty, Manali, Gangtok and Tirupati, among others. Leading airlines like AirAsia and Vistara are also offering flight tickets at discounted rates.