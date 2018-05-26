IRCTC Offers 5 Nights/ 6 Days Ladakh Tour Package From Rs 33,800 IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package also includes return airfare on GoAir.

The tour titled Enticing Ladakh Air Package, begins from Delhi.



Given below is everything you want to know about IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh:



IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh details

Package Name Enticing Ladakh Air Package Ex Delhi Destination Covered Leh-Ladakh Traveling Mode By Air (Go Air) Class Comfort Frequency/Tour Date 21-July-2018, 11-Aug-2018 Meal Plans 05 Breakfasts, 05 Lunch and 05 Dinners Hotel Name Leh - Hotel Lotus/City Palace/The Palace Ladakh, Oriental Hotel or Similar, Nubra - Tent at Stendel/Himalayan Eco Resort/Retreat Camp or Similar

IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh flight details

Flight From - To Dept Time Arrl Time G8 715 Delhi - IXL 08:30 Hrs 09:55 Hrs (Onward) G8 220 IXL - Delhi 11:25 Hrs 13:00 Hrs

The flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility.



IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package tariff Package Tariff Includes: (Per Person) Class Comfort Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 41,000/- Double Occupancy Rs. 34,700/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 33,800/- Child(05-11yrs) with bed Rs. 23,900/- Child(05-11yrs) without bed Rs. 21,000/-

IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package includes return airfare on GoAir, accommodation in well-appointed standard rooms for 4 nights in Leh and fixed tented camps/rooms for 1 night in Nubra valley; return airport transfers by non a/c vehicle; buffet / fixed menu (5 breakfast, 5 lunch & 5 dinner); all sightseeing will happen by non a/c vehicle; and travel insurance.



IRCTC's air tour package to Ladakh package excludes airport transfers at Delhi; any portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature. Sill / video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable directly. Additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary; any service not specified in inclusions is also excluded from the package.



IRCTC Tourism, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is offering a 5 nights/ 6 days air tour package to Ladakh from Rs 33,800. "Ladakh is one of the most enchanting land and one of the popular tourist attractions of North India. It has Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, high passes, sand dunes, little hamlets and beautiful lakes, each of which is an important aspect of tourism in this region. Voyage to Ladakh offers the visitor a chance to experience the best of sights and sounds of Kashmir," said IRCTC on its website, irctctourism.com.

During the ongoing summer holidays, IRCTC is offering a host of domestic and international packages to destinations like Ooty Gangtok and Tirupati, among others. Leading airlines like AirAsia and Vistara are also offering flight tickets at discounted rates.