IRCTC Tourism Offers Kumbh Special Tourist Train, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 11,340 per person.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a 11 nights and 12 days tour package to Puri, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad. The tour will start from Rajkot, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on microblogging website, Twitter. The boarding points include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Bhusavala and Nagpur. The tour will be via Indian railways and will commence on January 30, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website -- irctctourism.com. The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 11,340 per person.

#IRCTC gives you a chance to experience some exceptional moments of your life. Book Kumbh Yatra, special tourist train Ex Rajkot at the rate of 945 per day. For more information please visit https://t.co/TldbSTy7S7#kumbhyatra#tourism#irctc#indianrailways#IncredibleIndiapic.twitter.com/X2yEaLyRNX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 11, 2019

IRCTC's "Kumbh Special Tourist Train" package details:

Package Details Package Name Kumbh special tourist train (WZBD247) Travelling Mode Train Station Rajkot Class SL class/3AC class Frequency 30.01.2019 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the category chosen by the passenger. One needs to pay Rs. 11,340 for sleeper class and Rs. 13,860 for 3AC, which is inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Category Price Per Passenger Standard Rs 11,340/- Comfort Rs 13,860/-

2. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian meals and hall accommodation at places of night stay.

3. The package also provides tour escorts for announcements and information, and security arrangements for each coach.

4. However, entrance and monument fees, or expenses of personal nature are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Chennai, Tirupati and Madurai from New Delhi and to Kerala from Hyderabad.