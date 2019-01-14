NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers Kumbh Special Tourist Train, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The tour will be via Indian railways and will commence on January 30, 2019, according to the official website.

Services | | Updated: January 14, 2019 13:52 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 11,340 per person.


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a 11 nights and 12 days tour package to Puri, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad. The tour will start from Rajkot, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on microblogging website, Twitter. The boarding points include Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Bhusavala and Nagpur. The tour will be via Indian railways and will commence on January 30, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website -- irctctourism.com. The tariff of the package starts at Rs. 11,340 per person.

 

 

IRCTC's "Kumbh Special Tourist Train" package details: 

Package Details
Package NameKumbh special tourist train (WZBD247)
Travelling ModeTrain
StationRajkot
ClassSL class/3AC class
Frequency30.01.2019
Meal PlanBreakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Hotel NameNA

 

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the category chosen by the passenger. One needs to pay Rs. 11,340 for sleeper class and Rs. 13,860 for 3AC, which is inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST). 

CategoryPrice Per Passenger
StandardRs 11,340/-
ComfortRs 13,860/-

 

2. IRCTC's package includes vegetarian meals and hall accommodation at places of night stay. 

3. The package also provides tour escorts for announcements and information, and security arrangements for each coach.

4. However, entrance and monument fees, or expenses of personal nature are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Chennai, Tirupati and Madurai from New Delhi and to Kerala from Hyderabad.

