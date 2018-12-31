NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai. Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The tour, which will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, will commence on March 1, 2019.

Services | | Updated: December 31, 2018 17:11 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The price of the package starts at Rs. 36,650 per person.


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of  six nights and seven days to Chennai, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai. The package is named "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" and will cover the significant temples such as Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, among others said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, will commence on March 1, 2019. The price of the package starts at Rs. 36,650 per person. 

 

IRCTC's "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" package details: 

Package Details
Package NameSOUTH INDIA DIVINE TOUR PACKAGE EX DELHI
Travelling ModeBy Flight
Destination CoveredChennai - Tirupati -Trivandrum -Kanyakumari - Rameshwaram - Madurai
Tour Dates01-March-2019,12-March-2019,
19-March-2019, 24-March-2019
ClassStandard
Hotel Name

Tirupati - Hotel Fortune Kences or similar Trivandrum - Hotel Fortune South Park, or similar Kanyakumari - Hotel Singaar, Hotel Gopinivas Grand or similar Rameshwaram - Hotel Daiwik or similar Madurai - Poppy`s Hotel or similar

Total Seats30

 

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's South India Divine Tour Package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For single occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 48,280. 

ClassOccupancy
StandardOccupancyPrices(Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs. 48,280/-
Double OccupancyRs. 37,540/-
Triple OccupancyRs. 36,650/-
Child with Bed (05-11 years)Rs. 34,520/-
Child without bed (05-11 years)Rs. 30,570/-

 

2. The journey from Delhi to Chennai will be via IndiGo airlines. 

Flight NoFromToDept TimeArrival TimeFlight Duration
6E 2443DelhiChennai09:55 hrs12:45 hrs2 hr. 50 mins
6E 706ChennaiTrivandrum16:25 hrs17:50 hrs1 hr. 25 mins
6E 7219 / 6E 2783MaduraiDelhi via Chennai15:20 hrs21:20 hrs5 hr. 30 mins

 

3. IRCTC tour package includes air travel on Delhi - Chennai, Chennai - Trivandrum and Madurai - Delhi and in-flight vegetarian meals on Delhi - Chennai and Madurai - Delhi flight.

4. The tour also includes breakfast and dinner for six days, airport transfers by AC vehicles and travel insurance.

5. However, entrance and monument fees or  any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry are not a part of the package.

IRCTCIRCTC tourismIndian Railway

