IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai. Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The price of the package starts at Rs. 36,650 per person.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Chennai, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai. The package is named "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" and will cover the significant temples such as Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, among others said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, will commence on March 1, 2019. The price of the package starts at Rs. 36,650 per person.

IRCTC's "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" package details:

Package Details Package Name SOUTH INDIA DIVINE TOUR PACKAGE EX DELHI Travelling Mode By Flight Destination Covered Chennai - Tirupati -Trivandrum -Kanyakumari - Rameshwaram - Madurai Tour Dates 01-March-2019,12-March-2019, 19-March-2019, 24-March-2019 Class Standard Hotel Name Tirupati - Hotel Fortune Kences or similar Trivandrum - Hotel Fortune South Park, or similar Kanyakumari - Hotel Singaar, Hotel Gopinivas Grand or similar Rameshwaram - Hotel Daiwik or similar Madurai - Poppy`s Hotel or similar Total Seats 30

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's South India Divine Tour Package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For single occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 48,280.

Class Occupancy Standard Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 48,280/- Double Occupancy Rs. 37,540/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 36,650/- Child with Bed (05-11 years) Rs. 34,520/- Child without bed (05-11 years) Rs. 30,570/-

2. The journey from Delhi to Chennai will be via IndiGo airlines.

Flight No From To Dept Time Arrival Time Flight Duration 6E 2443 Delhi Chennai 09:55 hrs 12:45 hrs 2 hr. 50 mins 6E 706 Chennai Trivandrum 16:25 hrs 17:50 hrs 1 hr. 25 mins 6E 7219 / 6E 2783 Madurai Delhi via Chennai 15:20 hrs 21:20 hrs 5 hr. 30 mins

3. IRCTC tour package includes air travel on Delhi - Chennai, Chennai - Trivandrum and Madurai - Delhi and in-flight vegetarian meals on Delhi - Chennai and Madurai - Delhi flight.

4. The tour also includes breakfast and dinner for six days, airport transfers by AC vehicles and travel insurance.

5. However, entrance and monument fees or any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry are not a part of the package.