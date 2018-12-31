IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai. Details Here

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Chennai, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai. The package is named "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" and will cover the significant temples such as Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, among others said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, will commence on March 1, 2019. The price of the package starts at Rs. 36,650 per person.
IRCTC's "South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi" package details:
|Package Details
|Package Name
|SOUTH INDIA DIVINE TOUR PACKAGE EX DELHI
|Travelling Mode
|By Flight
|Destination Covered
|Chennai - Tirupati -Trivandrum -Kanyakumari - Rameshwaram - Madurai
|Tour Dates
|01-March-2019,12-March-2019,
|19-March-2019, 24-March-2019
|Class
|Standard
|Hotel Name
Tirupati - Hotel Fortune Kences or similar Trivandrum - Hotel Fortune South Park, or similar Kanyakumari - Hotel Singaar, Hotel Gopinivas Grand or similar Rameshwaram - Hotel Daiwik or similar Madurai - Poppy`s Hotel or similar
|Total Seats
|30
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's South India Divine Tour Package:
1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For single occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 48,280.
|Class
|Occupancy
|Standard
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs. 48,280/-
|Double Occupancy
|Rs. 37,540/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 36,650/-
|Child with Bed (05-11 years)
|Rs. 34,520/-
|Child without bed (05-11 years)
|Rs. 30,570/-
2. The journey from Delhi to Chennai will be via IndiGo airlines.
|Flight No
|From
|To
|Dept Time
|Arrival Time
|Flight Duration
|6E 2443
|Delhi
|Chennai
|09:55 hrs
|12:45 hrs
|2 hr. 50 mins
|6E 706
|Chennai
|Trivandrum
|16:25 hrs
|17:50 hrs
|1 hr. 25 mins
|6E 7219 / 6E 2783
|Madurai
|Delhi via Chennai
|15:20 hrs
|21:20 hrs
|5 hr. 30 mins
3. IRCTC tour package includes air travel on Delhi - Chennai, Chennai - Trivandrum and Madurai - Delhi and in-flight vegetarian meals on Delhi - Chennai and Madurai - Delhi flight.
4. The tour also includes breakfast and dinner for six days, airport transfers by AC vehicles and travel insurance.
5. However, entrance and monument fees or any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry are not a part of the package.