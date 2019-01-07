NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kerala. Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines and will commence on February 21, 2019, according to the website.

Services | | Updated: January 07, 2019 17:05 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The tariff of the package starts at Rs 23,573 per person.


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kerala, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Hyderabad, will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines and will commence on February 21, 2019, according to IRCTC tourism's official website. The tariff of the package starts at Rs 23,573 per person.

 

IRCTC's "Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Hyderabad" package details: 

Package Details
Package NameMajestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Hyderabad
Destination CoveredCochin - Munnar - Thekkady - Kumarakom
Travelling ModeFlight
Airport/Departure TimeHyderabad at 10:30 hrs
Frequency/Tour Date21.2.2019
Meal Plan5 Breakfasts & 5 Dinners with 1 Lunch on Day 5

 

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For single occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. Rs. 36,571. 

ClassPackage Tariff: Per Person
ComfortAdult on single occupancyRs. 36,571/-
Adult on double occupancyRs. 25,418/-
Adult on triple occupancyRs. 23,573/-
Child (2-11 years) with bedRs. 19,258/-
Child (2-11 years) without bedRs. 16,885/-

 

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Cochin will be via IndiGo airlines.

FromToDateFlight. No.DepartureArrival
HyderabadCochin21.2.20196E 68310:30 hrs12:00 hrs
CochinHyderabad26.2.20196E 26322:05 hrs23:45 hrs

 

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Cochin-Hyderabad round trip), four nights hotel accommodation in three star hotel and one night house boat accommodation and travel insurance, according to IRCTC's website.

4. However, the package does not include lunch service and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses.

5. IRCTC Tourism also offering a tour package of  six nights and seven days to Chennai, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai from New Delhi.

