IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kerala. Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package: The tariff of the package starts at Rs 23,573 per person.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Kerala, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on microblogging website, Twitter. The tour, which will start from Hyderabad, will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines and will commence on February 21, 2019, according to IRCTC tourism's official website. The tariff of the package starts at Rs 23,573 per person.

IRCTC, will take you to the beautiful state of Kerala also known as God's Own Country' on India's tropical Malabar Coast, has nearly 600 km of Arabian Sea shoreline is known for its palm-lined beaches, backwaters and a network of canals. pic.twitter.com/JFs2LFLO0k — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 5, 2019

IRCTC's "Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Hyderabad" package details:

Package Details Package Name Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Hyderabad Destination Covered Cochin - Munnar - Thekkady - Kumarakom Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time Hyderabad at 10:30 hrs Frequency/Tour Date 21.2.2019 Meal Plan 5 Breakfasts & 5 Dinners with 1 Lunch on Day 5

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For single occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. Rs. 36,571.

Class Package Tariff: Per Person Comfort Adult on single occupancy Rs. 36,571/- Adult on double occupancy Rs. 25,418/- Adult on triple occupancy Rs. 23,573/- Child (2-11 years) with bed Rs. 19,258/- Child (2-11 years) without bed Rs. 16,885/-

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Cochin will be via IndiGo airlines.

From To Date Flight. No. Departure Arrival Hyderabad Cochin 21.2.2019 6E 683 10:30 hrs 12:00 hrs Cochin Hyderabad 26.2.2019 6E 263 22:05 hrs 23:45 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Cochin-Hyderabad round trip), four nights hotel accommodation in three star hotel and one night house boat accommodation and travel insurance, according to IRCTC's website.

4. However, the package does not include lunch service and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses.

5. IRCTC Tourism also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Chennai, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai from New Delhi.