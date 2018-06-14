IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour Package To Bhutan: Tariff, Schedule And Other Details

Bhutan - Land of Happiness - ex #Mumbai. All Inclusive Tour Package Starting at ₹45,999/- pp, covering significant tourist places in #Bhutan - #Thimphu#Punakha and #Paro departing on 31.08.18— IRCTC Tourism (@irctc__tourism) June 12, 2018
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Bhutan – Land of Happiness
|Destinations Covered
|Paro (02 Nights), Thimpu (02 Nights) & Punakha (01 Night)
|Traveling Mode
|By Air
|Airline
|Druk Air
|Duration
|05 Nights / 06 Days
|Tour Date
|31.08.2018
|Meal Plan
|MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Bhutan package:
1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 45,999 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 50,899 and Rs 55,799 on single occupancy. Tariff for children, with bed (between 2-11 years), is Rs 37,199 and without bed, it is Rs 37,199.
2. The journey from Mumbai to Delhi will be in the economy class of GoAir and from Delhi to Paro in Druk Air.
|Flight No.
|From - To
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|G8 329 (Onward)
|BOM – DEL
|06:05 Hrs
|08:15 Hrs
|KB 205 (Onward)
|DEL – PBH
|12:20 Hrs
|15:10 Hrs
|KB 204 (Onward)
|PBH – DEL
|09:30 Hrs
|11:20 Hrs
|G8 336 (Onward)
|DEL – BOM
|14:25 Hrs
|16:35 Hrs
3. The tour includes transport transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicle and travel insurance for the passengers below 70 years of age.
4. IRCTC's package also include sightseeing entry charges to Smtokha Dzong, Memorial Chorten, Buddha Point among other as per the itinerary.
5. The package, however, does not include any expenses of personal nature such as laundry, any increase in airfare, any room service.
Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a host of packages. It is offering seven nights and eight days travel package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong from Ahmedabad starting from Rs. 46,480.