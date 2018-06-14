NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour Package To Bhutan: Tariff, Schedule And Other Details

IRCTC's Bhutan package will cover places like Thimpu, Punakha and Paro and is dated for August 31.

Services | | Updated: June 14, 2018 15:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour Package To Bhutan: Tariff, Schedule And Other Details

IRCTC's Bhutan package starts at Rs 45,999.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Bhutan from Mumbai via Delhi. The tour will be via GoAir and Druk Air, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour, which will cover places such as Thimpu, Punakha and Paro, will commence on August 31, 2018, IRCTC Tourism said on microblogging site Twitter. The package starts at Rs 45,999 per person (triple occupancy) and the rates are valid only for SAARC nationals.
 
 
Package Details
Package NameBhutan – Land of Happiness
Destinations CoveredParo (02 Nights), Thimpu (02 Nights) & Punakha (01 Night)
Traveling ModeBy Air
AirlineDruk Air
Duration05 Nights / 06 Days
Tour Date31.08.2018
Meal PlanMAP (Breakfast & Dinner)


Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Bhutan package:

1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 45,999 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 50,899 and Rs 55,799 on single occupancy. Tariff for children, with bed (between 2-11 years), is Rs 37,199 and without bed, it is Rs 37,199. 

2. The journey from Mumbai to Delhi will be in the economy class of GoAir and from Delhi to Paro in Druk Air. 

Flight No.From - ToDeparture TimeArrival Time
G8 329 (Onward)BOM – DEL06:05 Hrs08:15 Hrs
KB 205 (Onward)DEL – PBH12:20 Hrs15:10 Hrs
KB 204 (Onward)PBH – DEL09:30 Hrs11:20 Hrs
G8 336 (Onward)DEL – BOM14:25 Hrs16:35 Hrs

3. The tour includes transport transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicle and travel insurance for the passengers below 70 years of age.

4. IRCTC's package also include sightseeing entry charges to Smtokha Dzong, Memorial Chorten, Buddha Point among other as per the itinerary. 

Comments
5. The package, however, does not include any expenses of personal nature such as laundry, any increase in airfare, any room service. 

Recently, IRCTC Tourism has come up with a host of packages. It is offering seven nights and eight days travel package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong from Ahmedabad starting from Rs. 46,480. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIRCTC tourismIRCTC tour package

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top