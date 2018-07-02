IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Sri Lanka. Schedule, Ticket Price And Other Details

IRCTC's package also includes visa fees and travel insurance for people below the age of 70 years.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Colombo, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. Customers can avail the tour package on five different dates -- September 28, November 24, December 21, 2018, January 26 and February 23, 2019 -- said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour will be via SriLankan Airlines and will commence from Mumbai. The package starts from Rs. 45,290 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and valid only for Indian citizens.

IRCTC's Sri Lanka package details:

Package Details Package Name Shri Ramayana Yatra (Sri Lanka) Ex- Mumbai Destination Covered Colombo, Nuwara Eliya & Kandy Traveling Mode By Flight Ex-MUMBAI Tour Date 28-Sep-2018, 24-Nov-2018, 21-Dec-2018, 26-Jan-2019, 23-Feb-2019 Meal Plan AP (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) Total Seats 36 Pax

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Sri Lanka package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the September 28 tour, the package starts from Rs. 45,290 in the triple and double occupancy segment. In the tour dated January 26, the package starts from Rs. 46,390. However, for infants' (below age of two years) booking, one needs to deposit cash at IRCTC's office at the time of booking.

Fares for September 28, November 24, 2018 and February 23, 2019 tours:

Class Comfort Occupancy Prices Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 54,990/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 45,290/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 45,290/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 33,990/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 32,290/- Infant (0-2 yrs) Rs. 19,990/-

Fares for December 21, 2018 and January 26, 2019 tours:

Class Comfort Occupancy Prices Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 56,190/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 46,390/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 46,390/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 35,190/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 33,290/- Infant (0-2 yrs) Rs. 21,190/-

2. The journey from Mumbai to Colombo will be via SriLankan Airlines.

Flight No. Sector Departure Arrival UL-142 BOM-CMB 03:10 05:35 UL-141 CMB-BOM 23:40 02:10 +1

3. IRCTC Tourism's package includes transfers and sightseeing by AC buses. In Nuwara Eliya, tour includes sightseeing to Gayatri Peedam, Sita Amman Temple. In Kandy, the tour will visit Sri Naktha Hanuman Temple, Ramboda Waterfall among others.

4. The package also includes visa fees and travel insurance for people below the age of 70 years.

5. However, tips to drivers, guides, or expenses of personal nature such as laundry, wines are not a part of the package.

