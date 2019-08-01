IRCTC Tour Package To Rameswaram, Kodaikanal: Cost, Other Details Here

IRCTC Tourism: Traveller will be taken for a visit to Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) IRCTC Tourism is offering five nights and six days tour package which covers popular destinations of south India like Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai. IRCTC Tourism's travel package will begin from Hyderabad on October 8 and December 24, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website. Named as 'Treasures of Tamil Nadu And Travancore' by IRCTC Tourism will be conducted by air on IndiGo flights, IRCTC Tourism said on its website www.irctctourism.com. (Also Read: IRCTC Shimla, Amritsar, Dharamshala Tour Plan: Cost, Other Details Here)

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of IRCTC's package cost, itinerary, hotel stays and destinations covered under its Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai travel plan:

The cost of IRCTC Tourism's tour package on a single occupancy basis is Rs 29,430 per person, Rs 26,100 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs 25,000 per person on triple occupancy basis.

The cost of a child between the age of (5-11 years) with bed is Rs 22,750 and Rs 11,970 without bed.

Travellers will be flown to Trivandrum from Hyderabad on an Indigo flight number 6E 434 and the return journey will be from Madurai to Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight number 6E 7157, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Here is the itinerary of IRCTC Tourism's Treasures of Tamil Nadu And Travancore:

On the first day, upon arrival at Trivandrum, the travellers will be checked into Hotel Biverah in Trivandrum. Later they will be taken for a visit to Napier Museum and Padmanabhaswamy Temple and overnight stay will be at Trivandrum, according to IRCTC Tourism.

On second day, after breakfast, travellers will be checked out of the hotel and proceed for Kanyakumari. Enroute Kanyakumari they will visit Padmanabhapuram Palace. On arrival at Kanyakumari travellers will be checked in to Hotel Gopinivas Grand. Later they will be taken for visit to Rock Memorial, Sunset Point, beach and temple.

On third day, travellers will proceed for Rameswaram and enroute they will visit Tiruchendur. On arrival at Rameswaram travellers will be checked in to Hotel SS Grand.

On day four, travellers will be taken for an early morning visit to the temple. After temple visit traveller will be checked out of hotel and visit Kalam House. By noon they will depart for Kodaikanal and overnight stay will be at Hotel Jai in Kodaikanal.

On fifth day, after breakfast travellers can go for local sightseeing in Kodaikanal.

On sixth day, after breakfast, travellers will be checked out of the hotel and depart for Madurai. In Madurai travellers will be taken for a visit to Meenakshi Temple and later they will be dropped to Madurai Airport by 7:00 pm.

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of exclusion and inclusions applicable to IRCTC Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai travel plan:

IRCTC Tourism's Treasures of Tamil Nadu And Travancore tour package includes five breakfast and five dinner meals, transfers in air-conditioned Tempo Travellers for sightseeing as per the itinerary, travel insurance and IRCTC's tour escort services during tour.

However, IRCTC's travel package excludes all entrance tickets at sightseeing places and temples, lunch service on all days, meals on flight and any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu, IRCTC Tourism added.

