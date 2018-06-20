IRCTC To Roll Out Payment Aggregator iPay In August. Details Here

The tweet also hints that IRCTC has already completed all the regulatory formalities in run up to the official launch in August.
The PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certificate has been granted to IRCTC, mentioned the tweet. The IRCTC iPay provides all payment options such as Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc.
It is noteworthy that one can also use BHIM app to buy train tickets via IRCTC. This facility was introduced in December last year.
SBI (State Bank of India) card
Besides iPay, IRCTC also offers IRCTC SBI card that enables customers to get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11, CC booking as SBI Card Travel Reward Points for ticket purchases at irctc.co.in.
Through the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, you can shop, dine, travel on your and earn one reward point for every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in. Customers can redeem all their reward points on irctc.co.in against railway ticket purchases (s).
How to apply for IRCTC SBI Platinum Card
Customers need to send an SMS typing "RAIL" to 56767. After that, a representative from SBI will contact him/her. You can also visit "Apply Now" section of sbicard.com to apply for this card.
IRCTC has been running special travel packages and trains across domestic and international destinations. One can explore IRCTC Tourism's Buddhist Circuit Special Train package that includes an eight-day long itinerary, to places such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Samath, among others. One can also plan a six-day trip to Russia or five day tour to Andaman or a six-day tour to Bhutan.