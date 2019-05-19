Railways Provides These Online Services To Wait-Listed Booking Holders

IRCTC booking: The e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways provides a range of services

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation provides a range of services to the public online. These include a special facility that enables wait-listed train ticket holders to know about their chances of getting a confirmed ticket, and one that enables them to opt for alternative trains in case their primary bookings do not get confirmed. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways. IRCTC's "CNF Probability" service allow users holding bookings with a “waiting” or “wait-listed” status to access information determining their chances of receiving a confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) while booking train tickets through IRCTC. (Also read: How to book train tickets under Indian Railways Vikalp reservation system)

Here are details about these IRCTC services using which a user can know their chances of getting confirmation on a wait-listed/RAC booking, or travel through an alternative train:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation CNF Probability service

For checking the chances of confirmation of a train ticket, a registered user is required to log in to the IRCTC website or mobile application. The user may proceed by selecting the train, class, date of journey and other details.

On the next page, the "CNF Probability" tab appears when the user clicks on the "check availability and fare" option against a selected train.

The IRCTC portal directs the user to another page, which displays information on the availability status of a particular train. The user can find the CNF Probability option under the availability section. By clicking on it, the individual can know the chances of getting a confirmation or reservation against cancellation (RAC) for the selected train for that particular day of travel.

Every day, over two crore passengers carried by Indian Railways, and nearly 13 lakh tickets are booked through the IRCTC, according to Indian Railways.

IRCTC Vikalp scheme

IRCTC provides a special facility that enables users to opt for alternative trains in case their primary tickets do not get confirmed. Called Vikalp, this scheme is available for passengers of all train types and classes, and is applicable for waiting list passengers irrespective of booking quota and concession, according to the IRCTC website. The Vikalp scheme is applicable for those holding train ticket bookings with a “waiting” status.



IRCTC booking: Train timings for alternative trains under Vikalp

Under the IRCTC Vikalp scheme, the transfer to an alternative train - opted by the user - can be for a departure between 30 minutes and 72 hours from the scheduled departure of the original train, according to the Railways arm.



IRCTC booking rules for Vikalp scheme

All passengers booked in a PNR are transferred to an alternative train in the same class, according to IRCTC. That means all passengers with one PNR booking are required to exercise the transfer to an alternative train together. Also, once allotted an alternative train, the passengers are not allowed to board the original train.



Passengers once provided accommodation in an alternative train are treated as normal passengers in that train and are eligible for upgradation as per regular IRCTC rules.

