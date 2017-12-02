IRCTC Tatkal Train Booking: Timings, Charges, Cancellation And Refund Rules

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings
Booking for Tatkal tickets opens a day in advance of the actual date of journey. Bookings for Tatkal tickets of AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am.
Tatkal Reservation Charges
Tatkal charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and at the rate of 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum charges.
|Class of travel
|Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Minimum distance for charge (in km)
|Second (sitting)
|10
|15
|100
|Sleeper
|100
|200
|500
|AC Chair Car
|125
|225
|250
|AC 3 Tier
|300
|400
|500
|AC 2 Tier
|400
|500
|500
|Executive
|400
|500
|250
Tatkal Train Ticket Cancellation
No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.
Tatkal Ticket Refund For Wait-Listed, RAC Tickets
For RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or waitlisted tickets booked under Tatkal quota, refund is made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the IRCTC website. If confirmed reservation has been provided to an RAC or wait-listed ticket holder at any time up to final preparation of charts, such a ticket is treated as confirmed.
If a train is running late by more than three hours or the train is cancelled, please file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with proper reason for claiming refund, according to the IRCTC website.
Tatkal Refund Rules
Here are the rules given by Railways on its website where it grants full refund of Tatkal tickets:
If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger
If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel
If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route
In case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.
If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel (In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.)