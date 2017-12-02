IRCTC Tatkal Train Booking: Timings, Charges, Cancellation And Refund Rules

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings

Tatkal Reservation Charges

Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Minimum distance for charge (in km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

Tatkal Train Ticket Cancellation



Tatkal Ticket Refund For Wait-Listed, RAC Tickets

Tatkal Refund Rules

IRCTC railways Tatkal ticket booking facility is meant for passengers who have to undertake train journey at a short note. Tatkal ticket booking facility was first introduced in 1997 in some trains and later extended to man other trains. Before you book tickets under the Tatkal quota, check the general quota availability, says the website of IRCTC or the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. The bulk of the tickets under the Tatkal quota is booked within minutes after the Tatkal facility opens. A passenger has to shell out extra – known as Tatkal charges - for booking tickets under Tatkal quota. No concession is allowed in train ticket booking under Tatkal quota. Tatkal bookings are not allowed First AC class.Booking for Tatkal tickets opens a day in advance of the actual date of journey. Bookings for Tatkal tickets of AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am.Tatkal charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and at the rate of 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum charges.No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.For RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or waitlisted tickets booked under Tatkal quota, refund is made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the IRCTC website. If confirmed reservation has been provided to an RAC or wait-listed ticket holder at any time up to final preparation of charts, such a ticket is treated as confirmed.If a train is running late by more than three hours or the train is cancelled, please file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with proper reason for claiming refund, according to the IRCTC website.Here are the rules given by Railways on its website where it grants full refund of Tatkal tickets:If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passengerIf the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travelIf the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted routeIn case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel (In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.)