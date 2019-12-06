Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules, Timings, Charges And Other Details Here

IRCTC Tatkal booking: Under Tatkal ticket booking only 4 passengers can be booked on one PNR.

IRCTC Tatkal Booking: Indian Railways, which operates one of the world's largest railway networks in the country, also offers train tickets for travel on an urgent basis on its network by charging a premium to normal fares. IRCTC Tatkal train tickets can be booked by individuals online from website - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation irctc.co.in or from its mobile application. IRCTC is the only authorized entity to sell Indian Railway tickets online. Tatkal train tickets are also available offline from vast network of Railway Reservation centres present across the country.

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket: Here Are Rules, Booking Charges, Booking Timings And Other Details For Booking Tatkal Train Tickets:

Bookings for Tatkal train tickets open on the IRCTC website and mobile application as well as at the Railway Reservation centres at 10:00 AM for air-conditioned (AC) classes and at 11:00 AM for non-AC classes a day ahead of the actual date of journey, Indian Railways mentioned on its website - indianrail.gov.in.

Below Are The Details Of Tatkal Ticket Booking Charges:

Tatkal ticket charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given in the table below:

Below Are Minimum And Maximum Tatkal Charges Levied By Indian Railways:

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges(in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Reserve Second sitting (2S) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 Tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 Tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250

Tatkal tickets are issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train, according to Indian Railways.

The same Tatkal berth/seat may be booked in multiple legs till preparation of charts. Charts are generally prepared four hours ahead of the train running time.

Tatkal Ticket Booking/Cancellation Rules:

At the time of Tatkal ticket booking an individual does not need to furnish identity proof. However, a passenger needs to produce proof of identity in the original during the journey.

Unlike normal train tickets, wherein six passengers can be booked on one PNR number, under tatkal ticket booking service only four passengers can be booked on one PNR number.

No refund is granted on cancellation of a confirmed Tatkal train ticket. However, if the train is delayed by more than three hours or of the train gets cancelled, refund of fare and Tatkal charges are granted to the individual.