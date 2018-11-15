Indian Railways 'Shri Ramayana Express' Offers 16-Day Tour At 15,120 Rupees

'Shri Ramayana Express' train has a total capacity of 800 seats.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated 'Shri Ramayana Express' started its first trip from Safdarjung Railway Station, Delhi on Wednesday. 'Shri Ramayana Express' is a special tourist train which will cover all the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal on his official handle- @PiyushGoyal. The special train will complete its journey till Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days. The entire trip is priced at Rs 15,120, he tweeted.

आज नई दिल्ली से प्रस्थान हुई श्री रामायण एक्सप्रेस जिससे श्रद्धालु भगवान श्री राम और रामायण से जुड़े पवित्र तीर्थ स्थालों का भ्रमण कर सकेंगे, जिनमे शामिल है भारत, नेपाल और श्रीलंका के महत्वपूर्ण तीर्थ स्थल। pic.twitter.com/eD65ZL8pXv — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 14, 2018

The 'Shri Ramayana Express' train service started from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and will make its first stop in Ayodhya. En-route, 'Shri Ramayana Express' will halt at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Nasik and Rameshwaram.

The train has a total capacity of 800 seats. Named as Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka, the tour package will have two travel components --one each in India and Sri Lanka. Passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg will have to take flight to Colombo from Chennai. The tickets for Sri Lanka tour have been priced at Rs 36,970 per person, Mr Goyal tweeted.

The tour package includes travel, accommodation, meals, sight-seeing arrangements, wash and change facilities in dharmashalas and all transfers. The bookings for the trip are done in standard category only. Tour manager will be accompanying the passengers during the trip, tweeted Piyush Goyal.