NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Indian Railways 'Shri Ramayana Express' Offers 16-Day Tour At 15,120 Rupees

En-route, 'Shri Ramayana Express' will halt at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Rameshwaram, among others.

Services | | Updated: November 15, 2018 16:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways 'Shri Ramayana Express' Offers 16-Day Tour At 15,120 Rupees

'Shri Ramayana Express' train has a total capacity of 800 seats.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated 'Shri Ramayana Express' started its first trip from Safdarjung Railway Station, Delhi on Wednesday. 'Shri  Ramayana Express' is a special tourist train which will cover all the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal on his official handle- @PiyushGoyal. The special train will complete its journey till Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days. The entire trip is priced at Rs 15,120, he tweeted.

The 'Shri Ramayana Express' train service started from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and will make its first stop in Ayodhya. En-route, 'Shri Ramayana Express' will halt at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Nasik and Rameshwaram. 

q1of9vqo

 

The train has a total capacity of 800 seats. Named as Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka, the tour package will have two travel components --one each in India and Sri Lanka. Passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg will have to take flight to Colombo from Chennai. The tickets for Sri Lanka tour have been priced at Rs 36,970 per person, Mr Goyal tweeted.

 

qtrjjso8

The tour package includes travel, accommodation, meals, sight-seeing arrangements, wash and change facilities in dharmashalas and all transfers. The bookings for the trip are done in standard category only. Tour manager will be accompanying the passengers during the trip, tweeted Piyush Goyal.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ramayana ExpressIRCTC Ramayana Express

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaRafale DealMIUI 10Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayJawa MotorcycleNokia 106Mi MobilesAutomatic CarsMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top