Santragachi-Chennai Central Antyodaya Express: Routes, Features And Other Details

10 things to know about Indian Railways new Santragachi - Chennai Central Antyodaya Express:
Equipped with many modern facilities for the passengers, the new Santragachi - Chennai Central Antyodaya Express will not only enhance connectivity between East & South India but also boost trade & tourism in the regions. pic.twitter.com/q92WkqOyob— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) June 4, 2018
1. Antyodaya Express is a weekly superfast train, the tweet said.
2. Antyodaya Express has modern LHB coaches that ensure more safety.
3. The coaches have cushioned luggage racks that can serve as seats during rush.
4. There are additional hand holds in doorway area.
5. The train has water filter dispenser inside coaches. There are two dispensers per coach which are provided near the doorway at ends.
6. Antyodaya Express has modular designed lavatories with bio-toilets, the tweet said.
7. LED lights are employed in compartment which glows in case of complete power failure. The tweet mentioned.
8. This train will cover West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
9. These trains have pleasing interior colour scheme and anti-graffiti coating for the exterior.
10. More than usual charging points are there in these trains.