Santragachi-Chennai Central Antyodaya Express: Routes, Features And Other Details

22841/22842 Antyodaya Express of Indian Railways is a weekly overnight train and will run between Santragachi and Chennai.

Services | | Updated: June 04, 2018 15:10 IST
Indian Railways' Antyodaya Express was proposed in 2016 to operate on peak routes having more rush.

Indian Railways' new Santragachi - Chennai Central Antyodaya Express will be flagged off today by Rajen Gohain, Minister of State of Railways, informed a tweet posted by Piyush Goyal office - @PiyushGoyalOffc. 22841/22842 Antyodaya Express is a weekly overnight train and will run between Santragachi and Chennai, the tweet mentioned. Antyodaya Express has completely unreserved/general coaches designed by Indian Railways. Antyodaya Express was proposed in 2016 Railway Budget to operate on peak routes having more rush. The new Antyodaya Express will not only enhance connectivity between east and south India but also boost trade and tourism in the regions, the tweet added. (Also read: IRCTC Online Booking Facilities: Wait List Prediction Tool, Concession On Fares, TDR Filing)10 things to know about Indian Railways new Santragachi - Chennai Central Antyodaya Express:

1.    Antyodaya Express is a weekly superfast train, the tweet said.

2.    Antyodaya Express has modern LHB coaches that ensure more safety.

3.    The coaches have cushioned luggage racks that can serve as seats during rush.

4.    There are additional hand holds in doorway area.

5.    The train has water filter dispenser inside coaches. There are two dispensers per coach which are provided near the doorway at ends. (Also read: New IRCTC Facility: Know Chances Of Waitlisted Railway Train Ticket Getting Confirmed)

6.    Antyodaya Express has modular designed lavatories with bio-toilets, the tweet said.

7.    LED lights are employed in compartment which glows in case of complete power failure. The tweet mentioned.

8.    This train will cover West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

9.    These trains have pleasing interior colour scheme and anti-graffiti coating for the exterior.

10.    More than usual charging points are there in these trains.

