IRCTC Saloon Coach: All You Need To Know About Indian Railways 'Home On Wheels' (In Pics)

IRCTC saloon has a kitchenette for cooking fresh food while on travel.

Indian Railways in association with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers exclusive travel experience in saloon coaches to destinations of choice. Saloons, also known as 'Home on wheels', provide the comforts of home with a spacious living room, two bedrooms and a well-equipped kitchenette, noted IRCTC Tourism on it's official website- irctctourism.com. Passengers looking to travel in IRCTC luxury saloons can book their tickets from IRCTC Tourism's website. "Indulge yourself with IRCTC luxury saloons and you feel pampered. Big room with endless amenities provides you both joy and comfort", posted IRCTC on it's official Twitter handle.

Indian Railways saloon coach is just like a "moving house" having two exclusive air-conditioned bedrooms and a large living cum dining room. Saloon coach has a twin bedroom with the comfort like a hotel. There is another bedroom with two beds as in a AC 1 coupe. Both the bed rooms have attached bathrooms with hot/cold water, shower, water closet, etc. The rooms are equipped with luggage racks, cupboards, writing table with chair and dressing table, noted IRCTC Tourism.

In addition to the bed rooms, every saloon has 4 to 6 extra berths/beds for accommodating more people. Spacious air-conditioned living-cum-dining room with comfortable sofas, multi-channel television and dining table with chairs are also offered in saloon coach.

Every saloon has a kitchenette for cooking fresh food while on travel. Kitchenette is fully equipped with required utensils, hot water sink, refrigerator, RO purified water, among other amenities. IRCTC also provides cook and cooking materials if required at additional cost.

Railway provides one AC attendant and one saloon attendant for ensuring hassle-free travel. Saloon can be attached from all major stations in most Mail/Express trains subject to technical feasibility, said IRCTC Tourism.