IRCTC Guidelines For Boarding Station Change: Rules, Other Details Here

IRCTC guidelines: Boarding station change is not allowed for the tickets booked with VIKALP option.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, allows its users to change the boarding station ahead of their planned train journey, IRCTC noted on its website irctc.co.in. Apart from services like allowing change of boarding station, IRCTC also allows its users to book meals online, flight tickets, hotel stays, tour packages and other services like booking retiring rooms and lounges on railway stations, according to IRCTC. IRCTC's boarding station changing facility allows users to change the boarding station of train 24 hours ahead of the journey. However, if the reservation chart is prepared boarding station of train cannot be changed, IRCTC added.

IRCTC Rules: Here are the guidelines and other details of changing boarding station:

In case the boarding station is changed within 24 hours of departure of train, no refund shall be permissible on cancellation. However, in circumstances like cancellation of train, non-attachment of coach, late running of train by more than three hours, normal refund rules shall be applicable, IRCTC said.

Boarding station change is not allowed for the tickets booked with VIKALP option and online boarding station change is not allowed for I-Ticket, according to IRCTC.

If boarding station has been changed at the time of booking, then passengers can change boarding station one more time from 'Booked Ticket History' section on the IRCTC website or mobile application.

In case a passenger has changed the boarding station, he/she will lose right to board the train from the original boarding station. If found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding station to changed boarding station, IRCTC added.