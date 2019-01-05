NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Online Transactions: Here's How Much You Pay On Net Banking, Wallets, Card Payments

IRCTC offers several payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets, which can be used as per user's convenience.

Services | | Updated: January 05, 2019 14:45 IST
IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service.


 Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation  (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers the facility of booking tickets from the comfort of home. For such bookings, IRCTC offers several payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets, which can be used as per user's convenience. However, passengers have to pay certain charges on making payments through these gateways. For example, for every transaction done via State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, among others, IRCTC charges Rs 10 per transaction, as mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in.

Given below are transactions charges levied by IRCTC for payments done via net banking, credit/debit cards and wallets:

Net banking

State Bank of India and AssociatesRs. 10/- per transaction
Federal BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Indian BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Allahabad BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Vijaya BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of BarodaRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karnataka BankRs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
Oriental Bank of CommerceRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karur Vysya Bank- NIL
Kotak Mahindra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IndusInd Bank- NIL
IMPSRs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Syndicate BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of Maharashatra- NIL
IDBI Bank- NIL
Corporation BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Yes BankRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
South Indian Bank- NIL
Canara BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
City Union BankNil
Airtel Payments BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

(As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)

Credit/Debit cards

Visa/Master CardNIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
(Powered By CITI BANK)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
American Express1.8% of Transaction Amount
Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
- 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)- NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

  (As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)

Wallets/Cash cards

ITZ Cash CardRs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction
Oxigen Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Mobikwik Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
mRUPEE WalletTransaction Charges NIL
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Freecharge Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
SBI BuddyRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
OLAMONEY Wallet1.30% + Applicable Taxes
Airtel Money.75% + Applicable Taxes
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction

(As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)

IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service. IRCTC e-wallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and later use it for paying money at the time of booking tickets. 

