IRCTC Online Transactions: Here's How Much You Pay On Net Banking, Wallets, Card Payments

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers the facility of booking tickets from the comfort of home. For such bookings, IRCTC offers several payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets, which can be used as per user's convenience. However, passengers have to pay certain charges on making payments through these gateways. For example, for every transaction done via State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, among others, IRCTC charges Rs 10 per transaction, as mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in.
Given below are transactions charges levied by IRCTC for payments done via net banking, credit/debit cards and wallets:
Net banking
|State Bank of India and Associates
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Federal Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Indian Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Allahabad Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Vijaya Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of Baroda
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karnataka Bank
|Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karur Vysya Bank
|- NIL
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IndusInd Bank
|- NIL
|IMPS
|Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Syndicate Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of Maharashatra
|- NIL
|IDBI Bank
|- NIL
|Corporation Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Yes Bank
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.
|NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
|South Indian Bank
|- NIL
|Canara Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|City Union Bank
|Nil
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
(As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)
Credit/Debit cards
|Visa/Master Card
|NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|(Powered By CITI BANK)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|American Express
|1.8% of Transaction Amount
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|- 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
|RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)
|- NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
(As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)
Wallets/Cash cards
|ITZ Cash Card
|Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
|Oxigen Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Mobikwik Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|mRUPEE Wallet
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Freecharge Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|SBI Buddy
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|OLAMONEY Wallet
|1.30% + Applicable Taxes
|Airtel Money
|.75% + Applicable Taxes
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
(As mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in)
IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service. IRCTC e-wallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and later use it for paying money at the time of booking tickets.