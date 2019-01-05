IRCTC Online Transactions: Here's How Much You Pay On Net Banking, Wallets, Card Payments

IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers the facility of booking tickets from the comfort of home. For such bookings, IRCTC offers several payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets, which can be used as per user's convenience. However, passengers have to pay certain charges on making payments through these gateways. For example, for every transaction done via State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, among others, IRCTC charges Rs 10 per transaction, as mentioned on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in.

Given below are transactions charges levied by IRCTC for payments done via net banking, credit/debit cards and wallets:

Net banking

State Bank of India and Associates Rs. 10/- per transaction Federal Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Indian Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Union Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Andhra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Punjab National Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Allahabad Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Vijaya Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes AXIS Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes HDFC Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of Baroda Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karnataka Bank Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes Oriental Bank of Commerce Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karur Vysya Bank - NIL Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak) Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ICICI Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes IndusInd Bank - NIL IMPS Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above. Central Bank of India Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Syndicate Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Bank of Maharashatra - NIL IDBI Bank - NIL Corporation Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Yes Bank Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes South Indian Bank - NIL Canara Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes City Union Bank Nil Airtel Payments Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

Credit/Debit cards

Visa/Master Card NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh (Powered By CITI BANK) 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK) - NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards - 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards American Express 1.8% of Transaction Amount Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK) - NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards - 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards. RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank) - NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Wallets/Cash cards

ITZ Cash Card Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction Oxigen Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Mobikwik Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes mRUPEE Wallet Transaction Charges NIL Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Freecharge Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes SBI Buddy Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes OLAMONEY Wallet 1.30% + Applicable Taxes Airtel Money .75% + Applicable Taxes I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction

IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service. IRCTC e-wallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and later use it for paying money at the time of booking tickets.