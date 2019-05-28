How To Apply For A Refund Against Confirmed IRCTC Ticket

For trains starting till 12:00 pm, the chart is usually prepared the previous night, according to IRCTC

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation - the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways - allows train ticket holders to apply for a refund under certain conditions. The request for such a refund can be made online through the IRCTC's booking portal or through its mobile app before the preparation of chart, according to the Railways arm. Such cancellation of train tickets is not permitted by the Railways in offline mode. For trains starting till 12 noon, the chart preparation is usually carried out the previous night, according to IRCTC's website - irctc.co.in.

Here are some key details about the cancellation of IRCTC train tickets, and the rules and charges applicable to eligible refund requests:

How to request cancellation of an online IRCTC ticket (before preparation of chart)

The IRCTC has listed the following steps on its ticketing portal for e-ticket holders to apply for cancellation before the preparation of chart:

The user is required to log in to the IRCTC bookings portal (www.irctc.co.in) in order to access this facility. Once logged in, the user is required to select the concerned ticket under the "Booked Tickets" section.

A cancellation can be initiated by selecting the passengers.

Once confirmed online, the cancellation leads to a refund in which the applicable amount is credited back to the same account used for booking the ticket.

In case of partial cancellation of ticket, the user must ensure that a fresh e-reservation slip is printed separately as done for the original ticket.

Charges for cancellation of e-tickets before chart preparation

More than 48 hours before departure

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure, a flat cancellation charge of Rs 240 (per passenger) is deducted for AC First Class/Executive Class bookings; Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class bookings, Rs. 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/AC 3 Economy class bookings; Rs 120 for Sleeper Class bookings, and Rs 60 for Second Class bookings, according to the IRCTC website.

Class of ticket Flat cancellation charges per passenger AC First/Executive Class Rs. 240 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) First Class/AC 2 Tier Rs. 200 plus GST AC Chair Car/AC 3Tier/AC 3 Economy Rs. 180 plus GST Sleeper Class Rs. 120 Second Class Rs. 60

Less than 48 hours before departure

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure, a cancellation charge of 25 per cent of the fare is applicable. This amount is subject to a minimum flat rate mentioned above.

If the ticket is cancelled within 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure/chart preparation (whichever is earlier), a cancellation charge of 50 per cent of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges is applicable.

Cancellation of e-tickets after the preparation of reservation charts

Train tickets booked online through IRCTC cannot be cancelled after the preparation of chart. In such a case, the ticket holders is required to use the online TDR filing facility. Once a TDR is filed, the status of the request can be tracked through an online service provided by IRCTC.

Rules laid out by IRCTC for cancellation of e-tickets through a TDR

IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways - has mentioned the following rules for cancellation of confirmed tickets:

A refund is not allowed on confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed up to four hours before the scheduled departure.

A refund is also not allowed on RAC (reservation against cancellation) e-tickets if the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure.

In case of an e-ticket issued for more than one passenger in a situation where some passengers have a confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting-list, a full refund of fare (minus clerkage) is allowed for confirmed passengers under certain conditions.

To be eligible for such refunds, the ticket should be cancelled online or an online TDR filed for all passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to the IRCTC website.

How to file a TDR or ticket deposit receipt

For filing online TDR, the user is required to log in to the IRCTC portal and select "File Ticket Deposit Receipt" under the "services" section.

Once the TDR is filed, IRCTC forwards the claim to concerned railways department to process the refund. Once a refund claim is admitted, the refund amount is credited back to same account used to make payment for the booking, according to the IRCTC website.