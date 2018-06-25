IRCTC Foreign Tourist Quota: Ticket Booking Rules, Service Charges, Cancellation Policies According to IRCTC, international users can book tickets under foreign tourist quota up to 365 days in advance.

Share EMAIL PRINT IRCTC's payment reconciliation team works on a 24x7 basis. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the benefit of booking train tickets under foreign tourist quota on it's website/app, informed Indian Railways' online ticketing arm on its official twitter handle. Foreign Tourists (including NRIs) holding valid passport can now avail foreign tourist quota facility to book railway tickets online. According to IRCTC, international users can book tickets under foreign tourist quota up to 365 days in advance. For bookings done within current Advance Reservation Period (ARP), berths are allocated at the time of booking. #International#Travellers can avail the benefit of booking train tickets under #Foreign#Tourist#Quota on #IRCTC#eTicketing website at https://t.co/s3mX8VqAiNpic.twitter.com/RZgPKDNH4m — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 23, 2018 10 things to know about IRCTC foreign tourist quota booking:



1. For bookings done beyond current ARP period, berths are provided at the later stage when allotted by Railways PRS (Passenger Reservation System) at the time of opening the ARP. Users are notified about berth allocation through International SMS facility. At present, ARP on Indian railways is 120 days, said IRCTC in it's services guidelines.



2. Registration/profile updation charges for international/NRI (Non-resident Indian) user is Rs 100 + GST (Goods and Services Tax).



3. Service charge of Rs 200 + GST per ticket is also charged on booking in addition to rail ticket fare under foreign tourist quota through IRCTC e-ticketing website/app.



4. In case of cancellation by international user, 50 per cent of the fare is deducted in addition to the cancellation charges. Time limits for cancellation of tickets booked online are as per extant rules set by Indian Railway.



5. In case berth is not allotted by Railway PRS system, tickets are automatically cancelled and cancellation SMS/email with details are sent to the user on registered mobile number/email id respectively.



6. In case if booking amount is debited from customer's bank account and ticket is not issued, IRCTC refunds the entire fare and IRCTC service charges electronically (as credit to the relevant credit /debit card account used for the transaction).



7. Refunds amount if any, are credited only in the account which was used for ticket booking.



8. IRCTC's payment reconciliation team works on a 24x7 basis.



9. IRCTC offers no guarantees whatsoever for the accuracy or timeliness of the refunds reaching the customers card/bank accounts, mentioned IRCTC. This is on account of the multiplicity of organizations involved in processing of online transactions, the problems with internet infrastructure currently available and working days/holidays of financial institutions, IRCTC further said.



10. All refund is processed as per extant railway refund rules.





IRCTC () offers the benefit of booking train tickets under foreign tourist quota on it's website/app, informed Indian Railways' online ticketing arm on its official twitter handle. Foreign Tourists (including NRIs) holding valid passport can now avail foreign tourist quota facility to book railway tickets online. According to, international users can book tickets under foreign tourist quota up to 365 days in advance. For bookings done within current Advance Reservation Period (ARP), berths are allocated at the time of booking.1. For bookings done beyond current ARP period, berths are provided at the later stage when allotted by Railways PRS (Passenger Reservation System) at the time of opening the ARP. Users are notified about berth allocation through International SMS facility. At present, ARP on Indian railways is 120 days, said IRCTC in it's services guidelines.2. Registration/profile updation charges for international/NRI (Non-resident Indian) user is Rs 100 + GST (Goods and Services Tax).3. Service charge of Rs 200 + GST per ticket is also charged on booking in addition to rail ticket fare under foreign tourist quota through IRCTC e-ticketing website/app.4.by international user, 50 per cent of the fare is deducted in addition to the cancellation charges. Time limits for cancellation of tickets booked online are as per extant rules set by Indian Railway.5. In case berth is not allotted by Railway PRS system, tickets are automatically cancelled and cancellation SMS/email with details are sent to the user on registered mobile number/email id respectively.6. In case if booking amount is debited from customer's bank account and ticket is not issued, IRCTC refunds the entire fare and IRCTC service charges electronically (as credit to the relevant credit /debit card account used for the transaction).7. Refunds amount if any, are credited only in the account which was used for ticket booking.8. IRCTC's payment reconciliation team works on a 24x7 basis. 9. IRCTC offers no guarantees whatsoever for the accuracy or timeliness of the refunds reaching the customers card/bank accounts, mentioned IRCTC. This is on account of the multiplicity of organizations involved in processing of online transactions, the problems with internet infrastructure currently available and working days/holidays of financial institutions, IRCTC further said.10. All refund is processed as per extant NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter