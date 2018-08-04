IRCTC Online Ticket Booking: Chart Preparation Rules You Must Be Aware Of

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation) offers online booking and cancellation of railway tickets. E-Tickets can be cancelled online on IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in till chart preparation of the train. Cancellations are not allowed at face to face railway counters for online tickets. 'Chart preparation time' is the time for the chart preparation from the train originating station or from the previous chart preparation station, said IRCTC. Once the cancellation is confirmed online, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets.

Here are key things to know about IRCTC chart preparation and cancellation:

1. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night.

2. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges are deducted at Rs.240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs.200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs.120 for sleeper class and Rs.60 for second class. Cancellation charges are per passenger.

3. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges are 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned above.

4. For Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare is paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

5. E-ticket cannot be cancelled after chart preparation for normal users. However, users can file online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for such cases and track status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC. TDR can be filed as per railway rules.

6. E-ticket cannot be cancelled after chart preparation by agents. Whenever agents receive such a request from their customers, they are required to send a mail to etickets@irctc.co.

7. No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges are deducted as per existing railway rules.