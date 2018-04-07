IRCTC Offers Six-Day Russia Tour For Less Than Rs One Lakh

The tour entails visit to Russia's sought-after tourist places that include the sightseeing of palace square, winter palace, Peter and Paul Fortress, Petroff Palace in St. Petersburg.
This will be five nights and six day long trip including the night stays lasting for two nights each at Saint Petersburg and Moscow.
The tourists will get a chance to visit and enjoy the world famous Moscow Circus, sightseeing of Lenin's Tomb, Saint Basil's Cathedral, Red Square. The tour facilitates the tourist to enjoy the bullet train- Sapsan ride from Saint Petersburg to Moscow. The tour also features a gala night with Belly Dance.
The tour will begin on June 1, and end on June 6. The tourists will be taken via Aeroflot in the economy class.
There are three different tariffs depending on the occupancy chosen by the tourist. For a single occupancy tourist, the tariff charged is Rs 1,08,650, it declines to Rs 99,980 for those who opt for the double occupancy stay, while the least charges are applicable in case of triple occupancy tourists where the charges fall to Rs 97,100.
|Flight No
|From - To
|Deptarture Time
|Arrival Time
|Deptarture Date
|Arrival Date
|SU 233
|DELHI - MOSCOW
|05:00 HRS
|08:55 HRS
|01-Jun-2018
|01-Jun-2018
|(Onward)
|SU 16
|MOSCOW - SAINT PETERSBURG
|11:30 HRS
|12:50 HRS
|01-Jun-2018
|01-Jun-2018
|(Onward)
|SU 232
|MOSCOW - DELHI
|19:10 HRS
|03:30 HRS
|06-Jun-2018
|06-Jun-2018
|(Return)
|Occupancy
|Prices (Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs. 108650/-
|Double Occupancy
|Rs. 99980/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 97100/-
|Child(02-11yrs) with bed
|Rs. 69960/-
|Child (02-11yrs) without bed
|Rs. 61050/-
In case of any foreign exchange hike, the tour price will increase and the tourists will be made to pay the difference between the rate now and the rate then.