IRCTC Offers Six-Day Russia Tour For Less Than Rs One Lakh

IRCTC's Russia Tour: In case of any foreign exchange hike, the tour price will increase

On June 1, IRCTC will take a group of Indian tourists to Russia in an all-inclusive tour package. Though IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation) is an arm of Indian Railways that provides support services of train passengers in India, however, it also organises tour packages to destinations abroad, including Russia, under its arm of IRCTC Tourism.

The tour entails visit to Russia's sought-after tourist places that include the sightseeing of palace square, winter palace, Peter and Paul Fortress, Petroff Palace in St. Petersburg.

This will be five nights and six day long trip including the night stays lasting for two nights each at Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

The tourists will get a chance to visit and enjoy the world famous Moscow Circus, sightseeing of Lenin's Tomb, Saint Basil's Cathedral, Red Square. The tour facilitates the tourist to enjoy the bullet train- Sapsan ride from Saint Petersburg to Moscow. The tour also features a gala night with Belly Dance.

The tour will begin on June 1, and end on June 6. The tourists will be taken via Aeroflot in the economy class.

There are three different tariffs depending on the occupancy chosen by the tourist. For a single occupancy tourist, the tariff charged is Rs 1,08,650, it declines to Rs 99,980 for those who opt for the double occupancy stay, while the least charges are applicable in case of triple occupancy tourists where the charges fall to Rs 97,100.

Flight No From - To Deptarture Time Arrival Time Deptarture Date Arrival Date SU 233 DELHI - MOSCOW 05:00 HRS 08:55 HRS 01-Jun-2018 01-Jun-2018 (Onward) SU 16 MOSCOW - SAINT PETERSBURG 11:30 HRS 12:50 HRS 01-Jun-2018 01-Jun-2018 (Onward) SU 232 MOSCOW - DELHI 19:10 HRS 03:30 HRS 06-Jun-2018 06-Jun-2018 (Return)

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 108650/- Double Occupancy Rs. 99980/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 97100/- Child(02-11yrs) with bed Rs. 69960/- Child (02-11yrs) without bed Rs. 61050/-

In case of any foreign exchange hike, the tour price will increase and the tourists will be made to pay the difference between the rate now and the rate then.