IRCTC Offers 7-Day Tour Package To Gangtok, Darjeeling From Rs 21,030

IRCTC's Cool Kanchenjunga tour in detail:
The tour starts from NJP railway station/Bagdogra airport and the entourage reaches Gangtok on day 1, Pelling on day 3 and Darjeeling on day 5.
IRCTC charges Rs 27,450 in the double occupancy category and Rs 21,030 in the triple occupancy category for the tour package. The rate for children (5 -11 years) with bed is priced at Rs 8,185. There are no charges for children below five years.
The package also includes welcome drinks on arrival, accommodation on twin sharing basis in deluxe hotel and daily breakfast and dinner.
Exclusive Non a/c vehicle for transfers and sightseeing is also available with the offer. However, the vehicle will not be at disposal and will be available to guest as per itinerary only (point to point basis).
The package does not include air fare/train fare or personal expenses such as laundry, telephone calls, tips and gratuity or additional sightseeing or extra usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary.
Management is not liable in the event of any unforeseen event directly interfering with operation, such as War insurrection, restraint imposed by the Government, act of Legislature or other authority, explosion, accident, strike, riot, lock out, act of public enemy, acts of God & sabotage during the tour period, said the IRCTC's website.