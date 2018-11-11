Maharajas Express Offers 50% Discount On Tickets: Here's How You Can Avail It

The offer is subject to availability of cabins, noted Maharajas Express.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated Maharajas Express is offering 50 per cent discount on second ticket booking, informed world's leading luxury train in a tweet posted on its handle. Under this offer, on ticket booking of first adult on twin sharing at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will get 50 per cent flat discount on the adult cost. The offer is valid till the date of departure and is subject to availability of cabins, noted Maharajas Express on it's website- maharajas-express-india.com.

World's leading luxury train, #TheMaharajasExpress offers you an undeniable discount, flat 50% discount on the booking of second ticket. Click here to know more about the special offer: https://t.co/tNDLaBtAG1#incredibleindia#luxurytrain#luxurytravel#royalityonboardpic.twitter.com/OHS2zavPAl — Maharajas Express (@Maharajas_Exp) November 10, 2018

Maharajas Express discount offer is valid on ticket bookings for these dates:

Journey Dates Gems of India 28th November 2018 Indian Splendour 08th December 2018 Heritage of India 15th December 2018 Gems of India 26th December 2018 Gems of India 20th March 2019 Indian Panorama 23rd March 2019 Indian Splendour 30rd March 2019 Heritage of India 6th April 2019 Treasures of India 14th April 2019

Conditions of Maharajas Express discount offer

Maharajas Express discount offer is not transferable and cannot be clubbed with any other offers, it noted. This offer is on first come basis and depends on the availability of cabins/suites on the particular trip.The offer is valid till the date of departure.

In case of campanion offer, the cancellation charges for the first adult who pays full adult fare shall be charges as per the existing cancellation policy and the companion who pays 50 per cent of the adult fare will be charged whole of the 50 per cent as cancellation charge irrespective of no of days from the date of cancellation and the date of departure, Maharajas Express said.

About Maharajas Express

The Maharajas Express train started in the month of March in 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth. It has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The train is a kilometer long with fourteen mentors, which combine lodges and suites. The Maharajas' Express features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite.