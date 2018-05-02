IRCTC Offers 4 Days Tour To Vaishnodevi, Package Starts From Rs 2,490. 10 Points

10 things to know about IRCTC's Mata Vaishnodevi shrine tour package starting at a price of Rs 2,490:
1. The traveling mode of this tour package is train and the class is sleeper.
2. Train starts daily from New Delhi station at 8:40 pm.
3. This package includes 2 breakfast.
4. The tour package includes stay in hotel too. The hotels that will provide stay is IRCTC guest house or any similar hotel.
5. Under standard class, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 2,490 while double occupancy is priced at Rs 2,753. Single occupancy is priced at Rs 4,242.
6. Under deluxe class, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 2,825. Double occupancy is priced at Rs 3,257 and single occupancy is priced at Rs 5,248.
7. Full berth and seat is allotted to children between the age of 05 to 11 years. Hence, Full adult fare is charged as per revised Indian Railways guidelines, mentioned IRCTC Tourism on the website.
8. In case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, noted IRCTC tourism.
9. IRCTC does not provide any facility of VIP/priority entry at any monuments/shrines/places of interest mentioned in the itinerary.
10. IRCTC shall not be responsible for any loss of sight-seeing, nor shall be liable for any refunds in case the sight-seeing cannot be completed owing to reasons such as delay in train arrivals, transport breakdown, heavy rush, closure by govt. agencies etc.