IRCTC Offers 3 Nights/4 Days Tour Package Starting At Rs 5,400. Travel Dates And Other Details Here

This tour package is named as 'Venkatadri', as mentioned on IRCTC tourism website.

Economy | | Updated: April 24, 2018 20:55 IST
The train departs on every Friday from Kacheguda railway station at 8:05 pm.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a four-day tour at a starting price of Rs 5,400 to select destinations under a special tour package. According to a tweet by IRCTC, this tour package starts from Kacheguda and guarantees confirmed train tickets, confirmed viewing of Lord Balaji and other near-by important temples like Kanipakam Vinayak temple, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, among others. This 3 nights and 4 days special tour package starts every Friday, the tweet further added.  This tour package is named as 'Venkatadri', as mentioned on IRCTC tourism website. (Also read: Indian Railways Offers Up To 100% Concession On Ticket Prices To Some Passengers. Details Here)Here are key things to know about IRCTC's 'Venkatadri' tour package:

1.    The destination covered under this tour package is Tirupati.

2.    The mode of travel is train as well as road.

3.    The train departs on every Friday from Kacheguda railway station at 8:05 pm.

4.    3AC and sleeper class tickets are available under this offer.

5.    Under 'Single Occupancy' option, the tour will cost Rs 5,750 per person under standard class.                While under comfort class, the tour will cost Rs 9,038 per person.
 
Package cost (Standard class)
OccupancyPrice (Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs. 5750/-
Double OccupancyRs. 5538/-
Triple OccupancyRs. 5400/-
Child with Bed (5-11 years)Rs. 5400/-
Child without bed (5-11 years)Rs. 4990/-
(Source: irctctourism.com)
 
Package cost (Comfort class)
OccupancyPrice (Per Person)
Single OccupancyRs 9,038/-
Double OccupancyRs. 7,869/-
Triple OccupancyRs. 7,628/-
Child with Bed (5-11 years)Rs. 7,133/-
Child without bed (5-11 years)Rs. 6,700/-
(Source: irctctourism.com)

6.    The above package price is as on date of booking. 

7.    In case of increase in input costs such as Indian Railways fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, said IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC South India Tour: Schedule, Cost, Flights, Insurance And Other Details)

8.    All pilgrims/tourists should carry/produce their personal (in original) ID cards with them prior to 'Darshan' at Tirumala; which if failed to produce, TTD Administration will not permit for Darshan.
 

