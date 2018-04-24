IRCTC Offers 3 Nights/4 Days Tour Package Starting At Rs 5,400. Travel Dates And Other Details Here

Here are key things to know about IRCTC's 'Venkatadri' tour package:
Holy Town Tirupati Darshan - An all inclusive tour package from #Kacheguda with confirmed Train Tickets, confirmed Darshan of Lord Balaji & Other near by Important Temples. The 3Nights /4 Days tour departs every Friday.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 24, 2018
Please visit: https://t.co/8Ep9i7igXzpic.twitter.com/EbPdnIbwCm
1. The destination covered under this tour package is Tirupati.
2. The mode of travel is train as well as road.
3. The train departs on every Friday from Kacheguda railway station at 8:05 pm.
4. 3AC and sleeper class tickets are available under this offer.
5. Under 'Single Occupancy' option, the tour will cost Rs 5,750 per person under standard class. While under comfort class, the tour will cost Rs 9,038 per person.
|Package cost (Standard class)
|Occupancy
|Price (Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs. 5750/-
|Double Occupancy
|Rs. 5538/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 5400/-
|Child with Bed (5-11 years)
|Rs. 5400/-
|Child without bed (5-11 years)
|Rs. 4990/-
|(Source: irctctourism.com)
|Package cost (Comfort class)
|Occupancy
|Price (Per Person)
|Single Occupancy
|Rs 9,038/-
|Double Occupancy
|Rs. 7,869/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 7,628/-
|Child with Bed (5-11 years)
|Rs. 7,133/-
|Child without bed (5-11 years)
|Rs. 6,700/-
|(Source: irctctourism.com)
6. The above package price is as on date of booking.
7. In case of increase in input costs such as Indian Railways fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, said IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC South India Tour: Schedule, Cost, Flights, Insurance And Other Details)
8. All pilgrims/tourists should carry/produce their personal (in original) ID cards with them prior to 'Darshan' at Tirumala; which if failed to produce, TTD Administration will not permit for Darshan.