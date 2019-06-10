Indian Railways' Duranto Express Trains, Timings, Schedule, Other Details Here

IRCTC: Fare of Duranto Express train includes fee for catering service.

Indian Railways, which operates host of express trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express, also operates Duranto Trains between major cities. Indian Railways currently operates 26 Duranto Express Trains connecting major Indian cities. The Railways, which has a total network of 1,08,706 kilometres across broad gauge, meter gauge and narrow gauge, operates 11,000 trains on a daily basis, of which 7,000 are passenger trains, according to the carrier's website, www.indianrailways.gov.in. Duranto Trains are fully air-conditioned trains and Indian Railways currently offers three types of coaches -AC tier one, AC tier two and AC tier three coaches, according to Indian Railways online ticketing are irctc.co.in.

IRCTC: Here are details of timings, destinations, fares and schedule of some Duranto Trains being run by Indian Railways:

Sarai Rohilla (Delhi)-Yesvantpur (Benagluru) Duranto Express Train

Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yesvantpur (Benagluru) Duranto Express Train departs from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla Station on every Monday at 11:00 pm and reaches Yeshwantpur station in Bengaluru via Jahnsi and Habibganj at 7:55 am on the third day. On return journey, the train departs from Yeshwantpur station on every Saturday at 11:40 pm and reaches Sarai Rohilla Station at 7:00 am. Fare including catering service for AC three tier is Rs 3,710, for AC two tier fare is Rs 5,305 and Rs 6,595 for AC tier one.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duranto Express Train

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duranto Express Train departs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:05 pm and reaches Secunderabad station at 11:05 am on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from Secunderabad station at 11:05 pm and reaches Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:05 am. Fare for AC three tier is Rs 1,845, for AC two tier fare is Rs 2,570 and for AC tier one fare is Rs 3,175.

Pune-Howrah Duranto Express Train

Pune-Howrah Duranto Express Train departs from Pune on every Monday and Saturday at 3:15 pm and reaches Howrah station at 7:50 pm on the next day. The train departs from Pune on every Monday and Saturday. Fare for AC three tier is Rs 3,525, for AC tier two fare is Rs 4,690 and for AC tier one fare is Rs 6,180.

Sealdah-New Delhi Duranto Express Train

Sealdah-New Delhi Duranto Express Train departs from Sealdah station in Kolkata at 6:30 pm on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and reaches New Delhi Railway Station at 11:30 am on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 7:40 pm on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and reaches Sealdah at 12:45 pm on the next day. Fare for AC three tier is Rs 2,750, for AC tier two the fare is Rs 3,885 and for AC tier one fare is Rs 4,835.

Pune-Nizamuddin Duranto Express Train

Pune-Nizamuddin Duranto Express Train departs from Pune at 11:10 am on every Tuesday and Friday and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi at 6:55 am on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station at 10:55 am on every Monday and Thursday and reaches Pune at 7:10 am on the next day. Fare for AC three tier is Rs 2,850, for AC tier two the fare is Rs 4,020 and for AC tier one fare is Rs 4,950.