Cyclone Vayu: Western Railway Cancels Trains, Here's The Full List

Cyclone Vayu: IRCTC on Twitter posted that Western Railway has short terminated 16 trains.

Indian Railway's western division Western Railway has cancelled 15 trains and short terminated 16 trains in view of cyclone Vayu, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter. Considering the alertness for 'Vayu' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas, Western Railway said on its website wr.indianrailways.gov.in. "In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under its jurisdiction -Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," Western Railway added.

Meanwhile, cyclone Vayu has changed its course overnight yesterday and will not be hitting the Gujarat coast. Earlier, it was expected that the Cyclone Vayu make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval this morning but now it has moved further into the sea instead of moving towards land.

List of cancelled/partially cancelled/short terminated trains by Western Railway due to cyclone ‘vayu' pic.twitter.com/BBhThB5tfR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 12, 2019

IRCTC: Here is the complete list of trains cancelled by Western Railway:

Train number 52933: Veraval - Amreli

Train number 52949: Veraval - Delvada

Train number 52930: Amreli - Veraval

Train number 52951: Delvada - Junagadh

Train number 52956: Junagadh - Delvada

Train number 52955: Amreli - Junagadh

Train number 52952: Junagadh - Delvada

Train number 52946: Amreli - Veraval

Train number 52929: Veraval - Amreli

Train number 52950: Delvada -Veraval

Train number 19251: Somnath - Okha

Train number 19252: Okha - Somnath

Train number 22906: Hapa - Okha

Train number 22957: Ahmedabad - Veraval

Train number 19203: Gandhinagar Capital - Bhavnagar Terminus

Here is the complete list of trains which have been short terminated by Western Railway: