Cyclone Vayu: Western Railway Cancels Trains, Here's The Full List

Indian Railway's western division Western Railway has cancelled 15 trains and short terminated 16 trains in view of cyclone Vayu, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter. Considering the alertness for 'Vayu' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas, Western Railway said on its website wr.indianrailways.gov.in. "In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under its jurisdiction -Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," Western Railway added.
Meanwhile, cyclone Vayu has changed its course overnight yesterday and will not be hitting the Gujarat coast. Earlier, it was expected that the Cyclone Vayu make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval this morning but now it has moved further into the sea instead of moving towards land.
List of cancelled/partially cancelled/short terminated trains by Western Railway due to cyclone ‘vayu' pic.twitter.com/BBhThB5tfR— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 12, 2019
IRCTC: Here is the complete list of trains cancelled by Western Railway:
- Train number 52933: Veraval - Amreli
- Train number 52949: Veraval - Delvada
- Train number 52930: Amreli - Veraval
- Train number 52951: Delvada - Junagadh
- Train number 52956: Junagadh - Delvada
- Train number 52955: Amreli - Junagadh
- Train number 52952: Junagadh - Delvada
- Train number 52946: Amreli - Veraval
- Train number 52929: Veraval - Amreli
- Train number 52950: Delvada -Veraval
- Train number 19251: Somnath - Okha
- Train number 19252: Okha - Somnath
- Train number 22906: Hapa - Okha
- Train number 22957: Ahmedabad - Veraval
- Train number 19203: Gandhinagar Capital - Bhavnagar Terminus
Here is the complete list of trains which have been short terminated by Western Railway:
- Train number 15636: Guwahati - Okha journey will be short terminated at Rajkot
- Train number 59207: Bhavnagar Terminus - Okha journey will be short terminated at Rajkot
- Train number 59208: Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus will be short terminated at Rajkot
- Train number 12906: Howrah - Porbandar journey will be short terminated at Ahmedabad
- Train number 12905: Porbandar - Howrah journey will originate from Ahmedabad
- Train number 11464: Jabalpur - Somnath journey will be short terminated at Rajkot
- Train number 11463: Somanth - Jabalpur journey will originate from Rajkot
- Train number 19319: Veraval - Indore journey will originate from Rajkot
- Train number 12971: Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus will be short terminated at Sabarmati
- Tran number 19015: Mumbai Central - Porbandar journey will be short terminated at Surendranagar
- Tran number 19201: Secunderabad - Porbandar journey will be short terminated at Rajkot
- Train number 19115: Dadar - Bhuj journey will be short terminated at Ahmedabad
- Train number 22955: Bandra Terminus - Bhuj journey will be short terminated at Ahmedabad
- Train number 22903: Bandra Terminus - Bhuj journey will be short terminated at Ahmedabad
- Train number 16336: Nagercoil - Gandhidham journey will be short terminated at Ahmedabad
- Train number 14321: Bareilly - Bhuj journey will be short terminated at Abu Road