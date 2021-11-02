IRCTC Net Profit For September Quarter Sees Multifold Rise To Rs 158 Crore

IRCTC's net profit witnessed multifold increase during the second quarter of 2021-22

Indian Railways' catering arm IRCTC on Monday recorded a multifold rise in its net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal, which stood at Rs 158.6 crore, up from Rs 32.6 crore during the corresponding period of last year.



The state-owned company's revenue from operations also soared to Rs 404.9 crore in the September quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 88.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.



Segment-wise, the revenue from internet ticketing grew to Rs 265.3 crore during the quarter from Rs 58.3 crore a year ago, while that from catering rose to Rs 71.4 crore from Rs 17.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from Rail Neer grew to Rs 41.2 crore from Rs 9.2 crore a year ago, while that from tourism rose to Rs 27.1 crore from Rs 3.9 crore in September quarter last year.

The company said it does not foresee any adverse impact on the supply chains as and when the business is resumed fully wherever the operations were curtailed or have remain suspended on account of the pandemic.

