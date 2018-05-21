Maharajas Express Offers Discount On Tickets. Here's How To Avail It

Key things to know about IRCTC's Maharajas Express offer:
The Maharajas’ Express adds to its charms with redeemable vouchers worth up to $400 ($250+$150) , for our esteemed guests who book directly with IRCTC or online on https://t.co/fkF25wKUUZ ! Hop on board!#MaharajasExpress#Royaltyontrain#luxurytravel#incredibleindiapic.twitter.com/WlK6nd5KAa— Maharajas Express (@Maharajas_Exp) May 21, 2018
1. This offer is eligible for guests booking online at maharajas.com or booking directly with IRCTC.
2. Each booked individual/guest's will be offered a redeemable voucher of $150, which can be redeemed against all off-board optional, liquor bills, on-board boutique purchases, laundry bills, said Maharajas Express on it's official website. (Also read: IRCTC Special Tourist Trains: From Bharat Darshan To Buddhist Circuit Train)
3. Direct customers also get a redeemable voucher of $250 (onboard) in addition to $150 (booked online), informed Maharajas Express.
4. The redeemable voucher of $250 may be adjustable on up gradation of cabin also but subject to availability of cabins. (Also read: Maharajas' Express Tour Package: IRCTC Offers 8-Day Trip. Price, Cities And Other Details Here)
5. The redeemable voucher of $150 will not be adjustable on up gradation of cabins for direct customers, said Maharajas Express.
6. The voucher shall be valid only for redemption.
Comments7. The decision of the management in case of this offer is final.
8. This offer is a part of special schemes offered by Maharajas Express.