Profit
Maharajas Express Offers Discount On Tickets. Here's How To Avail It

This offer is a part of special schemes offered by Maharajas Express.

Services | | Updated: May 21, 2018 17:57 IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated Maharajas Express train is offering redeemable vouchers worth up to $400 ($250+$150) for guests who book tickets directly from IRCTC website/app or online via maharajas.com, informed world's leading luxury Indian train in a tweet posted on its handle. The Maharajas Express train started in March, 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth, according to the website. It has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The Maharajas' Express features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. (Also read: Maharajas' Express Presidential Suite: Offers Lavish Beds, Butler Service, More )Key things to know about IRCTC's Maharajas Express offer:

1. This offer is eligible for guests booking online at maharajas.com or booking directly with IRCTC.

2. Each booked individual/guest's will be offered a redeemable voucher of $150, which can be redeemed against all off-board optional, liquor bills, on-board boutique purchases, laundry bills, said Maharajas Express on it's official website. (Also read: IRCTC Special Tourist Trains: From Bharat Darshan To Buddhist Circuit Train)

3. Direct customers also get a redeemable voucher of $250 (onboard) in addition to $150 (booked online), informed Maharajas Express.

4. The redeemable voucher of $250 may be adjustable on up gradation of cabin also but subject to availability of cabins. (Also read: Maharajas' Express Tour Package: IRCTC Offers 8-Day Trip. Price, Cities And Other Details Here)

5. The redeemable voucher of $150 will not be adjustable on up gradation of cabins for direct customers, said Maharajas Express.

6. The voucher shall be valid only for redemption.

7. The decision of the management in case of this offer is final.

8. This offer is a part of special schemes offered by Maharajas Express.

