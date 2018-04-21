Indian Railways Luxury Trains In PICTURES: Maharajas' Express, Palace on Wheels, Others These luxury trains give passengers an experience of grand royalty while they explore the rich cultural heritage of India.

makes a week-long journey through the heritage sites of Rajasthan starting from Delhi. It has 14 passenger coaches. The 13 coaches have three deluxe saloons on each coach and 14th coach has 2 super deluxe saloons. Each deluxe saloon has different color theme of jewels like ruby, pearl and sapphire.



aim to be a complete 5-star hotel on wheels, with restaurants, bar, sauna, health spa and other amenities on board. The train comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches. Out of these 21 coaches, 11 accommodate guests and the rest are used for different purposes such as dining, lounge, conference car and health spa.







Indian Railways and IRCTC operate several luxury trains in India- namely Maharajas' Express, Palace on Wheels, The Deccan Odyssey and Royal Rajasthan on Wheels. These luxury trains give passengers an experience of grand royalty while they explore the rich cultural heritage of India. Maharajas' Express train is one of the world's leading luxury tour trains in India, as mentioned on the official website - maharajas.com. While 'Palace on Wheels' is rated as one of the top ten luxury train journeys in the world. 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' is another luxury tourist train, designed and embroidered in a contemporary royal style. 'Deccan Odyssey' is a special luxury train based on the model of 'Palace on Wheels'.The Maharajas' Express train started in the month of March in 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth. It has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The train is a kilometer long with fourteen mentors, which combine lodges and suites. The Maharajas' Express features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. Palace on Wheels ' has 52 rooms and they are allocated to single, double and triple occupancies. The train has 7 nights and 8 days itinerary tour. It comprises of 14 fully air-conditioned deluxe saloons, equipped with world class amenities. The 14 coaches are named after former Rajput states matching the aesthetics and interiors of the royal past. Royal Rajasthan on Wheels makes a week-long journey through the heritage sites of Rajasthan starting from Delhi. It has 14 passenger coaches. The 13 coaches have three deluxe saloons on each coach and 14th coach has 2 super deluxe saloons. Each deluxe saloon has different color theme of jewels like ruby, pearl and sapphire. Deccan Odyssey trains aim to be a complete 5-star hotel on wheels, with restaurants, bar, sauna, health spa and other amenities on board. The train comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches. Out of these 21 coaches, 11 accommodate guests and the rest are used for different purposes such as dining, lounge, conference car and health spa.