How IRCTC's Point Of Sale (PoS) Machines Will Help You

To promote electronic billing and to eliminate overcharging in trains, IRCTC has introduced Point of Sale (POS) machines in19707/8- Aravali Exp (JP-BDTS), 12723/4- Telangana Exp (HYB-NDLS) & 12987/8 Sealdah Ajmer Exp (SDAH- ALL) pic.twitter.com/EsuiLhFaFz — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 2, 2018



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering wing of the Indian Railways, is taking some solid steps to prevent overcharging on trains for meals. IRCTC recently introduced PoS or Point of Sale machines in three trains - the Aravali Express, the Telangana Express and the Sealdah Ajmer Express. IRCTC tweeted about it from its official Twitter handle @IRCTCofficial. The catering subsidiary of the Indian Railways has done this to promote electronic billing and eliminate overcharging in trains, according to IRCTC.1. A PoS machine is an electronic device used to process card payments. It reads the information printed on a customer's card, checks if he/she has sufficient funds to pay, transfers money from his/her account to the seller's account, and records the whole transaction to print a receipt.2. IRCTC has introduced PoS machines on train No. 19707/8, an Aravali Express service running between Jaipur and Bandra Terminus; train No. 12723/4, a Telangana Express service between Hyderabad and New Delhi, train No. 12987/8, a Sealdah Ajmer Express service between Sealdah and Ajmer, according to IRCTC.3. PoS machines had already been introduced on a pilot basis on train No. 12627-28, a Karnataka Express between Bangalore City and New Delhi.4. A total of 100 PoS machines were being commissioned on 26 trains, IRCTC had said earlier 5. The move came after passengers complained regarding overcharging by vendors in trains. 6. Introduction of PoS machines will help not only in making passengers aware of relevant information but also in improving their satisfaction, according to IRCTC 7. The service providers managing the on-board train services were trained for using PoS machines at IRCTC's Central Kitchen in Noida.