Indian Railways Waitlisted Tickets: 5 Rules You Should Know

The advance booking for train ticket opens 120 days before the date of journey, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), which handles the catering and tourism operations of the Indian Railways, offers the facility of online booking of train tickets. The advance booking for train ticket opens 120 days before the date of journey, said IRCTC on it's official website, irctc.co.in. Passengers booking a ticket are assigned a specific status which can be waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), or confirmed (full berth). If the passenger status is marked as WL followed by a number, it means the passenger has a waitlisted status.

IRCTC waitlisted ticket rules one should know:

1. Name of the passengers whose status is fully confirmed / fully RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) after chart preparation, their names appear in charts and they can undertake their journey, mentioned IRCTC.

2. Name of the passengers whose names are partly confirmed/partly waitlist or partly RAC/partly waitlist, their names appear in charts including the waitlist passengers.

3. Cancellation of e-tickets by the customer/agent through IRCTC's website is permitted only before chart preparation of the train.

4. Names of the passengers who are left out fully (all the passengers in the transaction) on waiting list after chart preparation, their names are dropped and do not appear in charts. They are not allowed to board the train. If detected traveling in the train, they shall be treated as passenger traveling without ticket as per extant railway rules.

5. The cancellation of waiting list passengers are done by IRCTC after chart preparation and refund is credited to customer's account electronically, said IRCTC.