Cyclone Gaja: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Diverted Today

Indian Railways operated Southern Railway has mentioned a list of trains (on its official twitter handle- @GMSRailway) that are cancelled, terminated and partially cancelled on Friday due to Cyclone Gaja. Severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja', crossed Tamil Nadu's coast early Friday, bringing with it heavy rain, and causing severe damage to communication and power infrastructure, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). In wake of this, Southern Railways has cancelled trains in districts of Tamil Nadu that are expected to be affected by the storm. While some trains have been fully cancelled, other trains are partially cancelled, that is, the train will not complete its full journey.

List of trains cancelled, partially cancelled and terminated on Friday due to Cyclone Gaza:

1. Train number 56261 Arakkonam - KSR Bengaluru Passenger train is partially cancelled between Arakkonam - Jolarpettai on 16th November, 2018. In lieu of the partial cancellation, a passenger special ran from Arakkonam to Jolarpettai on 16th November, 2018, with stoppages at Sholingur, Walajah Road, Mukundarayapuram, Katpadi, Gudiyattam and Ambur, tweeted Southern Railway

Partial cancellation of train service on 16th November, 2018 @DrmChennaipic.twitter.com/y3EJPxbqSQ — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) November 15, 2018

2. Train number 06865 Thanjavur-Tiruchchirappalli special train is cancelled.

3. Train No 56723 Madurai-Rameswaram passenger and Train number 56724 Rameswaram-Madurai passenger are also cancelled.

4. Train Number 56721 Madurai-Rameswaram passenger and train number 56722 Rameswaram-Madurai passenger are also cancelled.

5. Train Number 56829 Tiruchchirappalii-Rameswaram Passenger and train number 56830 Rameswaram-Tiruchchirappali passenger are also cancelled.

GAJA CYCLONE - CHANGES IN TRAIN SERVICES pic.twitter.com/h3lKgav6lt — DRMTPJ (@DRMTPJ) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the centre on Friday assured the Tamil Nadu government of all assistance to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm 'Gaja', which has so far claimed 11 lives.