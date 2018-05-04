NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Infrastructure

Train Cancelled? Ticket Booking Amount To Get Credited Automatically. Details Here

The PNR gets automatically cancelled via IRCTC when a train is cancelled from start station to the end station

Infrastructure | | Updated: May 04, 2018 23:04 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Train Cancelled? Ticket Booking Amount To Get Credited Automatically. Details Here

IRCTC cancels the PNR automatically when a train is cancelled

The IRCTC (Indian Railways) announced on Friday, in a tweet, on its official twitter handle that in case a train is cancelled from the start station to end station, the PNR (passenger name record) is automatically cancelled following which, the refund of train ticket is processed in the same bank account, through which the payment was made at the time of booking. The tweet further reads that the passenger should visit www.irctc.co.in for further details. 

To be able to book a train ticket(s), one can do so on the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation) website or computerized passenger reservation centre of Indian Railways.

For Tatkal Tickets

The passengers must note that booking for Tatkal tickets of AC classes opens at 10 am and for the non-AC classes bookings open at 11 am, but only a day in advance of the actual date of journey. Bulk of the tickets under the Tatkal scheme gets booked in a few minutes of the opening of the booking. Under the tatkal scheme, one single user ID is allowed to place the bookings of only two Tatkal tickets.

Besides, under the Tatkal scheme, only one Tatkal ticket can be booked in a single session (except return journey).

Also ReadIndian Railways Offers Rs. 10,000 On Linking Aadhaar To IRCTC User Account

A single user can have only one login session active at one point of time.

Comments
However, under the non-tatkal or general ticket booking scheme, advanced reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance.
IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has introduced a new payment mechanism for booking e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets. Now, IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets including Tatkal quota tickets through mobile app IRCTC Rail Connect. IRCTC e-wallet is a payment mechanism which enables users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC. This money can be used as a payment option.

Introduced in 1997, the tatkal scheme is meant for booking tickets at a very short notice.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCTrain bookingTicket cancellation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top