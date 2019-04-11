Indian Railways Ticket Concession Rules For Senior Citizens, Students, Others

Only one type of concession is admissible at a time at the choice of passenger, according to railway.

Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices for 53 different categories, the quantum of concession ranges from 10 per cent to 100 per cent. The reduction in ticket fares are available for senior citizens, students, youth, medical professionals, among others, according to Indian Railways' official website - indianrail.gov.in. Except senior citizens, concessions on tickets are admissible on production of the requisite certificate from the concerned person/organisation. The documents issued by persons/organisations in other countries are, however, not considered valid for the purpose of concession in India, according to Indian Railways.

Given below are the 'percentage of concession' offered by Indian Railways to senior citizens, students and medical professionals:

Senior Citizens

Here are the 'percentage of concession' offered by Indian Railways to senior citizens:

Category of persons Percentage of concession Senior Citizens Men (60 years and above) travelling for any purpose 40% in all classes (including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains) Women (60 years and above) travelling for any purpose 50% in all classes (including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains)

(As mentioned on Indian Railways' website)

Students:

Here are the 'percentage of concession' offered by Indian Railways to students:

Category of persons Percentage of concession Students going to hometown and educational tours (General Category) • 50% in 2nd and SL (Sleeper) class • 50% in MST(Monthly Season Ticket) /QST(Quarterly Season Ticket) Students going to hometown and educational tours (SC/ST Category) • 75% in 2nd and SL class • 75% in MST/QST Girls up to Graduation and Boys up to 12th standard (including students of Madrasa) between home & school Free second class MST Students of Govt. schools in rural areas - for study tour - once a year 75% in 2nd class Entrance exam - Girls of Govt. schools in rural areas – for national level entrance exam 75% in 2nd class "Concession to students appearing in main written examination conducted by UPSC & Central Staff Selection Commissions" 50% in 2nd class Research scholars up to the age of 35 years - for journeys in connection with research work 50% in 2nd and SL class Students and non-students participating in Work Camps 25% in 2nd and SL class

(As mentioned on Indian Railways' website)

Medical professionals:

Here are the 'percentage of concession' offered by Indian Railways to medical professionals:

Category of persons Percentage of concession Doctors – Allopathic - travelling for any purpose 10% in all classes and in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains Nurses & Midwives - for leave and duty 25% in 2nd and SL class

(As mentioned on Indian Railways' website)

Here are 5 general rules to know about Indian Railways' ticket concessions:

1. All concessional fares are calculated on the basis of fares for Mail/Express trains irrespective of the type of train, according to railway.

2. Concessions are admissible only in respect of basic fares. No concession is admissible in respect of other charges, which may include super fast surcharge, reservation fee, etc.

3. Only one type of concession is admissible at a time at the choice of passenger and no person is allowed two or more concessions simultaneously.

4. The holder of a concession ticket is not permitted to change the ticket to a higher class even by paying the difference of actual fares, as mentioned by Indian Railways.

5. Concession is not admissible in season tickets, circular journey tickets and certain trains which have separate all-inclusive fare structure.

