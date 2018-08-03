Indian Railways Concession Rules For Students, Youths And Farmers Explained Here

All concessional fares are calculated on basis of fares for Mail/Express trains.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation) offers concessions on senior citizen tickets in online mode. For offline mode, Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to 53 different categories. This reduction in ticket prices ranges from 25 per cent to 100 per cent and are available for disabled passengers, patients, senior citizens, awardees, war widows, students, youths, farmers, artists and sportspersons, medical professionals, among others, , as mentioned on Railways official portal- indianrail.gov.in. All concessional fares are calculated on the basis of fares for Mail/Express trains irrespective of the type of train, i.e. Mail or Express or Passenger, by which the passenger travels.

Key things to know about Indian Railways concession rules for students, youths and farmers:

1. For students (General category) going to hometown and availing educational tours, Indian Railways offers 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. , Indian Railways offers 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class for students who belong to Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Category and are going to hometown and availing educational tours.

2. Students of government schools in rural areas get 75 per cent concession in second class for study tour once in a year. Indian Railways also offers 75 per cent concession for girls of government schools in rural areas for national level medical, engineering, etc. entrance exam. Also, 50 per cent concession is available in second class for students appearing in main written examination conducted by UPSC and Central Staff Selection Commissions.

3. Foreign students studying in India - traveling to attend camps/seminars organised by government of India and also visit to places of historical and other importance during vacations get 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

4. Research scholars up to the age of 35 years - for journeys in connection with research work can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. Students and non-students participating in work camps can avail 25 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

5. Cadets and marine engineers apprentices undergoing navigational/ engineering training for mercantile marine - for travel between home and training ship are offered 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

6. Youths attending National Integration Camps of National Youth Project can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. 40 per cent concession is available in second and sleeper class for youths attending national integration camps of Manav Uththan Sewa Samiti.

7. Bharat scouts and guides are offered 50 per cent discount in second and sleeper class for scouting duty.

8. Unemployed youths travelling to attend interview for job in public sector organisations and central and state government can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. 100 per cent concession is available for such youths in second class. Indian Railways offers 50 per cent concession for such youths in sleeper class.

9. Kisans and industrial labourers - for visit to agricultural/industrial exhibitions can avail 25 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. Kisans traveling by government sponsored special trains can avail 33 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

10. Kisans and milk producers visiting to national level institutes for learning/raining better farming/ dairy can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. Delegates for attending annual conferences of Bharat Krishak Samaj and Sarvodaya Samaj, Wardha are offered 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.