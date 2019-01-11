IRCTC Ticket Cancellation Rules: All You Need To Know

No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets, said IRCTC.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, also offers the option of ticket cancellation. After the confirmation of cancellation, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking of the tickets, said IRCTC on it's official website- irctc.co.in. However, e-tickets cannot be cancelled after chart preparation for normal passenger, said IRCTC. In such a case, passengers can use the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing facility and track refund status of the case, according to IRCTC.

Here are five things to know about IRCTC ticket cancellation rules:

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, a passenger needs to pay Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class. Cancellation charges are per passenger.

2. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges will be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned, said IRCTC.

3. Cancellation charges per person on confirmed tickets in less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of a train or up to chart preparation, which is earlier, stands at 50 per cent of the fare. However, this is subject to minimum cancellation charges.

4. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-tickets is case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

5. Also, no refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing railway rules, said IRCTC.