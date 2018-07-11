Indian Railways Ticket Refund Rules: From Cancellation Charges To Online Facilities

In case of cancellation of trains for online tickets, automatic refund is granted.

Indian Railways offers refund of money on ticket cancellations both online and offline. The cancellation of tickets can be done online via e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways- IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation). After online cancellation of tickets, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets. The same can be done offline by visiting the ticket reservation counters. The refund is paid back to the customer after deduction of cancellation charges, said Indian Railways.

Key things to know about Indian Railways ticket refund rules:

1. Levy of clerkage per passenger for cancellation of unreserved, RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and waitlisted tickets for unreserved (second class) is Rs. 30. For second class (reserved) and other classes the charges cost to Rs 60, mentioned Indian Railways on it's portal- indianrail.gov.in.

2. Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed (reserved) tickets when done 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train costs to Rs 240 for 1st AC/executive class. For 2 AC/1st class, it costs to Rs 200. The charges for 3AC/3A economy is Rs 180 while for sleeper class, the charges are priced at Rs 120. The cancellation charges for second class are RS 60.

3. Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed (reserved) tickets when done in between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train costs to 25 per cent subject to minimum charge mentioned above. Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed (reserved) tickets when done in between 12 hours and 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train costs to 50 per cent, subject to minimum charge as mentioned above. No refund is given by Indian Railways after the above prescribed time limit.

4. Partially confirmed tickets can be cancelled up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train from the ticket counter, said Indian Railways.

5. Refund on unused RAC/WL (Waitlisted) tickets is given up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train subject to deduction of clerkage charge.

6. In case of cancellation of trains for online tickets, automatic refund is granted. Filing of TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) is not required.