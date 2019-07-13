IRCTC Ticket Booking: Reservation Rules, Tatkal Timings And More

Ladies Quota (LD) is generally earmarked in sleeper class (SL) and second sitting (2S).

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, allows individual user to book a maximum of six tickets in a calendar month under certain circumstances from its official website/app. Also, a maximum of six berths/seats can be booked at a time for a specified journey between any two stations served by the train subject to distance restrictions in force, according to IRCTC's website. In case of Tatkal tickets, tickets are booked against extra payment of premium charges as per extant railway rules.