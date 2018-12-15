IRCTC Ticket Reservation: All You Need To Know About Online Payment

For online bookings, IRCTC offers several payment options which can be used as per user's convenience.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers the facility of booking tickets from the comfort of home. Advance bookings can be generally done up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains, noted IRCTC on its official website- irctc.co.in. For such bookings, IRCTC offers several payment options which can be used as per user's convenience. A maximum of 6 tickets can be booked by an Individual user in a month from IRCTC's website or app. However, the ceiling limit can be raised to 12 tickets for the individual users, where accounts are verified through Aadhaar ID and one of the passengers in the ticket booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC's online payment methods:

1. For online ticket bookings, payment can be made by using all Master/Visa /Amex cards, noted IRCTC.

2. Account holders of major banks viz. State Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, ICICI, HDFC, etc. can also use net banking/ debit/credit cards facility for making payments for tickets booked through internet.

3. IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service. IRCTC e-wallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and later use it for paying money at the time of booking tickets. This payment option offered by IRCTC provides hassle free transactions.

4. Customers can also use various cash cards for making payments. Payment can also be made through UPI/BHIM and digital wallets such as Paytm, mentioned IRCTC.

5. All international credit/debit cards issued outside India are also accepted for booking e-tickets through IRCTC's website. However, this payment option is available where ticket is booked at least 2 days in advance of journey date, said Indian Railways.