Indian Railways' Tatkal Ticket Charges: Timings, Charges For AC, Sleeper Classes

Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC, said Indian Railways.

Indian Railways offers the facility of booking Tatkal tickets both online and offline. A Tatkal ticket is meant for passengers who do not have a reserved accommodation and are looking to travel at a short notice. A Tatkal ticket booking is available on payment of premium charges on a first-come-first-served basis, according to IRCTC's official website - irctc.co.in. IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation) is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC. Tatkal booking window opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes, one before the actual date of journey.

Here are 5 things to know about Indian Railways' Tatkal ticket charges:

1. Tatkal ticket charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to certain minimum and maximum charges, according to Indian Railways' website- indianrail.gov.in)

2 Under the sleeper class, for example, Indian Railways charges a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 200 for booking of a train ticket under the Tatkal quota.

3. For an AC Chair Car ticket, the charges levied by the Indian Railways are in the range of Rs 125-225.



Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

4. The Tatkal ticket charges are levied uniformly both in peak period & non-peak periods, according to Indian Railways' website.

5. On cancellation of Tatkal tickets, railway grants no refund. However, under certain circumstances refund rule is applicable, noted Indian Railways.